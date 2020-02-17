Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 17, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 58 14 43 57 22 35 4 0 1 208 .067
F 9 Filip Forsberg 52 18 22 40 -5 25 5 0 0 164 .110
F 95 Matt Duchene 55 12 26 38 -2 20 4 0 1 124 .097
F 13 Nick Bonino 58 17 17 34 20 16 1 0 3 96 .177
F 92 Ryan Johansen 58 11 21 32 -3 43 3 1 2 84 .131
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 57 7 24 31 3 30 0 1 2 125 .056
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 55 10 19 29 13 8 0 0 1 104 .096
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 53 12 17 29 2 14 2 2 1 116 .103
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 15 Craig Smith 58 17 11 28 21 32 3 0 2 144 .118
F 8 Kyle Turris 51 9 19 28 -4 20 2 0 4 70 .129
F 64 Mikael Granlund 52 14 10 24 0 24 4 1 3 107 .131
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 46 13 10 23 -2 18 3 0 0 101 .129
F 51 Austin Watson 49 6 8 14 -8 65 0 0 1 46 .130
F 10 Colton Sissons 46 7 6 13 -3 18 0 1 2 43 .163
D 57 Dante Fabbro 53 5 6 11 -3 34 1 0 0 80 .063
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 54 0 8 8 8 35 0 0 0 41 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
F 42 Colin Blackwell 21 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 22 .091
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 17 1 2 3 3 30 0 0 0 15 .067
D 7 Yannick Weber 38 1 2 3 1 8 0 0 1 44 .023
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 58 187 305 492 78 550 32 6 27 1917 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 58 184 310 494 -103 582 47 8 26 1769 .104

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 34 1873 3.04 18 13 3 3 95 935 0.898 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 30 1623 2.92 11 9 4 2 79 824 0.904 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 58 3525 3.0 29 22 7 5 174 1759 .896 187 305 550
OPPONENT TOTALS 58 3525 3.09 29 24 5 2 179 1909 .902 184 310 582