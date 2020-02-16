Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 16, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 57 14 43 57 23 35 4 0 1 208 .067
F 9 Filip Forsberg 51 18 21 39 -5 25 5 0 0 158 .114
F 95 Matt Duchene 54 12 25 37 -2 20 4 0 1 122 .098
F 13 Nick Bonino 57 17 16 33 19 16 1 0 3 94 .181
F 92 Ryan Johansen 57 11 21 32 -3 43 3 1 2 84 .131
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 56 7 24 31 1 30 0 1 2 123 .057
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 52 12 17 29 2 14 2 2 1 115 .104
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 54 10 18 28 12 8 0 0 1 102 .098
F 15 Craig Smith 57 16 11 27 20 32 3 0 2 142 .113
F 8 Kyle Turris 50 8 19 27 -4 20 2 0 3 69 .116
F 64 Mikael Granlund 51 14 10 24 0 22 4 1 3 106 .132
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 45 13 10 23 -2 18 3 0 0 100 .130
F 51 Austin Watson 48 6 8 14 -8 61 0 0 1 45 .133
F 10 Colton Sissons 45 7 6 13 -3 18 0 1 2 42 .167
D 57 Dante Fabbro 52 5 6 11 -3 34 1 0 0 80 .063
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 53 0 8 8 9 35 0 0 0 41 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
F 42 Colin Blackwell 21 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 22 .091
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 16 1 2 3 1 30 0 0 0 15 .067
D 7 Yannick Weber 37 1 2 3 1 8 0 0 1 42 .024
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 57 185 301 486 73 544 32 6 26 1893 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 183 308 491 -98 576 47 8 26 1730 .106

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 33 1813 3.11 17 13 3 3 94 896 0.895 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 30 1623 2.92 11 9 4 2 79 824 0.904 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 57 3465 3.04 28 22 7 5 173 1720 .894 185 301 544
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 3465 3.11 29 23 5 2 177 1885 .902 183 308 576