Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 16, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|57
|14
|43
|57
|23
|35
|4
|0
|1
|208
|.067
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|51
|18
|21
|39
|-5
|25
|5
|0
|0
|158
|.114
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|54
|12
|25
|37
|-2
|20
|4
|0
|1
|122
|.098
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|57
|17
|16
|33
|19
|16
|1
|0
|3
|94
|.181
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|57
|11
|21
|32
|-3
|43
|3
|1
|2
|84
|.131
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|56
|7
|24
|31
|1
|30
|0
|1
|2
|123
|.057
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|52
|12
|17
|29
|2
|14
|2
|2
|1
|115
|.104
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|54
|10
|18
|28
|12
|8
|0
|0
|1
|102
|.098
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|57
|16
|11
|27
|20
|32
|3
|0
|2
|142
|.113
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|50
|8
|19
|27
|-4
|20
|2
|0
|3
|69
|.116
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|51
|14
|10
|24
|0
|22
|4
|1
|3
|106
|.132
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|45
|13
|10
|23
|-2
|18
|3
|0
|0
|100
|.130
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|48
|6
|8
|14
|-8
|61
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.133
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|45
|7
|6
|13
|-3
|18
|0
|1
|2
|42
|.167
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|52
|5
|6
|11
|-3
|34
|1
|0
|0
|80
|.063
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|53
|0
|8
|8
|9
|35
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|21
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|16
|1
|2
|3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|37
|1
|2
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.024
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|185
|301
|486
|73
|544
|32
|6
|26
|1893
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|183
|308
|491
|-98
|576
|47
|8
|26
|1730
|.106
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|33
|1813
|3.11
|17
|13
|3
|3
|94
|896
|0.895
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|30
|1623
|2.92
|11
|9
|4
|2
|79
|824
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|3465
|3.04
|28
|22
|7
|5
|173
|1720
|.894
|185
|301
|544
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|3465
|3.11
|29
|23
|5
|2
|177
|1885
|.902
|183
|308
|576
