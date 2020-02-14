Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 14, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 56 14 42 56 24 33 4 0 1 205 .068
F 9 Filip Forsberg 50 18 20 38 -5 20 5 0 0 155 .116
F 95 Matt Duchene 53 11 24 35 -2 18 4 0 1 120 .092
F 13 Nick Bonino 56 17 16 33 19 16 1 0 3 94 .181
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 55 7 24 31 0 30 0 1 2 122 .057
F 92 Ryan Johansen 56 11 20 31 -4 41 3 1 2 82 .134
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 51 12 17 29 2 12 2 2 1 114 .105
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 53 10 18 28 12 8 0 0 1 100 .100
F 15 Craig Smith 56 16 11 27 20 30 3 0 2 142 .113
F 8 Kyle Turris 49 7 17 24 -4 20 2 0 3 65 .108
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 44 12 10 22 -3 18 3 0 0 99 .121
F 64 Mikael Granlund 50 13 9 22 -1 22 3 1 2 103 .126
F 51 Austin Watson 47 6 8 14 -8 61 0 0 1 45 .133
F 10 Colton Sissons 44 7 6 13 -3 18 0 1 2 42 .167
D 57 Dante Fabbro 51 5 6 11 -4 34 1 0 0 79 .063
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 52 0 7 7 8 35 0 0 0 39 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
F 42 Colin Blackwell 21 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 22 .091
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 15 1 2 3 1 25 0 0 0 15 .067
D 7 Yannick Weber 36 1 2 3 1 8 0 0 1 40 .025
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 56 181 293 474 68 524 31 6 25 1866 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 56 180 302 482 -93 556 46 8 26 1704 .106

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 33 1813 3.11 17 13 3 3 94 896 0.895 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 29 1563 2.92 10 9 4 2 76 798 0.905 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 56 3405 3.04 27 22 7 5 170 1694 .894 181 293 524
OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3405 3.09 29 22 5 2 173 1858 .903 180 302 556