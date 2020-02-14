https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15056397.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 14, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|56
|14
|42
|56
|24
|33
|4
|0
|1
|205
|.068
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|18
|20
|38
|-5
|20
|5
|0
|0
|155
|.116
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|53
|11
|24
|35
|-2
|18
|4
|0
|1
|120
|.092
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|56
|17
|16
|33
|19
|16
|1
|0
|3
|94
|.181
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|55
|7
|24
|31
|0
|30
|0
|1
|2
|122
|.057
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|56
|11
|20
|31
|-4
|41
|3
|1
|2
|82
|.134
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|51
|12
|17
|29
|2
|12
|2
|2
|1
|114
|.105
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|53
|10
|18
|28
|12
|8
|0
|0
|1
|100
|.100
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|56
|16
|11
|27
|20
|30
|3
|0
|2
|142
|.113
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|49
|7
|17
|24
|-4
|20
|2
|0
|3
|65
|.108
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|44
|12
|10
|22
|-3
|18
|3
|0
|0
|99
|.121
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|50
|13
|9
|22
|-1
|22
|3
|1
|2
|103
|.126
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|47
|6
|8
|14
|-8
|61
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.133
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|44
|7
|6
|13
|-3
|18
|0
|1
|2
|42
|.167
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|51
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|34
|1
|0
|0
|79
|.063
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|52
|0
|7
|7
|8
|35
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|21
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|15
|1
|2
|3
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|36
|1
|2
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.025
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|56
|181
|293
|474
|68
|524
|31
|6
|25
|1866
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|56
|180
|302
|482
|-93
|556
|46
|8
|26
|1704
|.106
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|33
|1813
|3.11
|17
|13
|3
|3
|94
|896
|0.895
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|29
|1563
|2.92
|10
|9
|4
|2
|76
|798
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|56
|3405
|3.04
|27
|22
|7
|5
|170
|1694
|.894
|181
|293
|524
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|56
|3405
|3.09
|29
|22
|5
|2
|173
|1858
|.903
|180
|302
|556
