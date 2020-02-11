https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15047085.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 11, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|55
|14
|41
|55
|21
|33
|4
|0
|1
|205
|.068
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|49
|18
|20
|38
|-5
|20
|5
|0
|0
|154
|.117
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|52
|11
|24
|35
|-2
|18
|4
|0
|1
|118
|.093
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|55
|17
|15
|32
|15
|16
|1
|0
|3
|94
|.181
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|11
|20
|31
|-4
|41
|3
|1
|2
|81
|.136
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|54
|6
|24
|30
|-2
|30
|0
|1
|2
|119
|.050
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|50
|12
|16
|28
|1
|12
|2
|2
|1
|112
|.107
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|52
|9
|17
|26
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|98
|.092
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|55
|13
|11
|24
|16
|30
|3
|0
|1
|139
|.094
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|48
|7
|17
|24
|-4
|20
|2
|0
|3
|64
|.109
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|43
|12
|10
|22
|-3
|18
|3
|0
|0
|98
|.122
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|49
|13
|9
|22
|-1
|20
|3
|1
|2
|101
|.129
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|43
|7
|6
|13
|-4
|18
|0
|1
|2
|41
|.171
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|46
|6
|7
|13
|-9
|56
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.133
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|50
|5
|6
|11
|-6
|34
|1
|0
|0
|78
|.064
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|51
|0
|7
|7
|7
|33
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|21
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|14
|1
|2
|3
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|35
|1
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.026
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|176
|288
|464
|43
|515
|31
|6
|24
|1840
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|180
|302
|482
|-68
|551
|46
|8
|26
|1673
|.108
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|33
|1813
|3.11
|17
|13
|3
|3
|94
|896
|0.895
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|28
|1503
|3.03
|9
|9
|4
|1
|76
|767
|0.901
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3345
|3.09
|26
|22
|7
|4
|170
|1663
|.892
|176
|288
|515
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3345
|3.05
|29
|21
|5
|2
|168
|1832
|.904
|180
|302
|551
