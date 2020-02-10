https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15044122.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 10, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|54
|14
|40
|54
|22
|33
|4
|0
|1
|202
|.069
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|48
|18
|20
|38
|-3
|20
|5
|0
|0
|154
|.117
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|51
|11
|24
|35
|-2
|18
|4
|0
|1
|115
|.096
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|54
|17
|14
|31
|15
|16
|1
|0
|3
|90
|.189
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|54
|11
|20
|31
|-2
|41
|3
|1
|2
|81
|.136
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|53
|6
|24
|30
|0
|30
|0
|1
|2
|117
|.051
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|49
|12
|15
|27
|2
|12
|2
|2
|1
|110
|.109
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|51
|9
|17
|26
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|93
|.097
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|47
|7
|17
|24
|-4
|20
|2
|0
|3
|64
|.109
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|54
|12
|11
|23
|16
|30
|2
|0
|1
|137
|.088
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|42
|12
|10
|22
|-2
|18
|3
|0
|0
|95
|.126
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|48
|12
|9
|21
|0
|20
|3
|1
|2
|99
|.121
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|42
|7
|6
|13
|-3
|16
|0
|1
|2
|39
|.179
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|45
|6
|7
|13
|-9
|49
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.136
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|49
|5
|5
|10
|-6
|34
|1
|0
|0
|73
|.068
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|50
|0
|7
|7
|7
|23
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|21
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|13
|1
|2
|3
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|34
|1
|2
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.026
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|54
|174
|284
|458
|58
|482
|30
|6
|24
|1802
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|54
|174
|291
|465
|-83
|514
|44
|8
|25
|1641
|.106
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|32
|1792
|3.01
|17
|12
|3
|3
|90
|879
|0.898
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|27
|1464
|3.03
|9
|9
|4
|1
|74
|752
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|54
|3285
|3.04
|26
|21
|7
|4
|164
|1631
|.894
|174
|284
|482
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|54
|3285
|3.07
|28
|21
|5
|2
|166
|1794
|.903
|174
|291
|514
