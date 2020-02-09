Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 9, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 54 14 40 54 22 33 4 0 1 202 .069
F 9 Filip Forsberg 48 18 20 38 -3 20 5 0 0 154 .117
F 95 Matt Duchene 51 11 24 35 -2 18 4 0 1 115 .096
F 13 Nick Bonino 54 17 14 31 15 16 1 0 3 90 .189
F 92 Ryan Johansen 54 11 20 31 -2 41 3 1 2 81 .136
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 53 6 24 30 0 30 0 1 2 117 .051
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 49 12 15 27 2 12 2 2 1 110 .109
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 51 9 17 26 9 8 0 0 1 93 .097
F 8 Kyle Turris 47 7 17 24 -4 20 2 0 3 64 .109
F 15 Craig Smith 54 12 11 23 16 30 2 0 1 137 .088
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 42 12 10 22 -2 18 3 0 0 95 .126
F 64 Mikael Granlund 48 12 9 21 0 20 3 1 2 99 .121
F 10 Colton Sissons 42 7 6 13 -3 16 0 1 2 39 .179
F 51 Austin Watson 45 6 7 13 -9 49 0 0 1 44 .136
D 57 Dante Fabbro 49 5 5 10 -6 34 1 0 0 73 .068
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 50 0 7 7 7 23 0 0 0 36 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
F 42 Colin Blackwell 21 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 22 .091
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 13 1 2 3 2 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 7 Yannick Weber 34 1 2 3 1 8 0 0 1 38 .026
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 54 174 284 458 58 482 30 6 24 1802 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 174 291 465 -83 514 44 8 25 1641 .106

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 32 1792 3.01 17 12 3 3 90 879 0.898 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 27 1464 3.03 9 9 4 1 74 752 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 54 3285 3.04 26 21 7 4 164 1631 .894 174 284 482
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3285 3.07 28 21 5 2 166 1794 .903 174 291 514