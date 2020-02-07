Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 7, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 53 14 39 53 21 33 4 0 1 197 .071
F 9 Filip Forsberg 47 18 20 38 -2 20 5 0 0 152 .118
F 95 Matt Duchene 50 11 24 35 -3 18 4 0 1 113 .097
F 13 Nick Bonino 53 16 14 30 14 16 1 0 3 88 .182
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 52 6 24 30 1 30 0 1 2 115 .052
F 92 Ryan Johansen 53 11 19 30 -3 41 3 1 2 77 .143
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 49 12 15 27 2 12 2 2 1 110 .109
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 50 9 17 26 8 8 0 0 1 92 .098
F 8 Kyle Turris 46 7 17 24 -3 20 2 0 3 64 .109
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 41 12 10 22 -1 18 3 0 0 94 .128
F 15 Craig Smith 53 11 11 22 14 28 2 0 1 134 .082
F 64 Mikael Granlund 47 12 9 21 0 16 3 1 2 96 .125
F 10 Colton Sissons 41 7 6 13 -3 16 0 1 2 39 .179
F 51 Austin Watson 45 6 7 13 -9 49 0 0 1 44 .136
D 57 Dante Fabbro 48 5 5 10 -7 32 1 0 0 72 .069
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 49 0 6 6 6 23 0 0 0 35 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 16 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
F 42 Colin Blackwell 20 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 22 .091
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 12 1 2 3 3 11 0 0 0 10 .100
D 7 Yannick Weber 33 1 2 3 0 8 0 0 1 36 .028
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 53 172 281 453 53 472 30 6 24 1773 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 171 285 456 -78 506 42 8 24 1605 .107

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 32 1792 3.01 17 12 3 3 90 879 0.898 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 26 1406 3.03 9 8 4 1 71 716 0.901 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 53 3225 3.04 26 20 7 4 161 1595 .893 172 281 472
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3225 3.09 27 21 5 2 164 1765 .903 171 285 506