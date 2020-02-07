https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15038077.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 7, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|53
|14
|39
|53
|21
|33
|4
|0
|1
|197
|.071
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|47
|18
|20
|38
|-2
|20
|5
|0
|0
|152
|.118
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|50
|11
|24
|35
|-3
|18
|4
|0
|1
|113
|.097
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|53
|16
|14
|30
|14
|16
|1
|0
|3
|88
|.182
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|52
|6
|24
|30
|1
|30
|0
|1
|2
|115
|.052
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|53
|11
|19
|30
|-3
|41
|3
|1
|2
|77
|.143
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|49
|12
|15
|27
|2
|12
|2
|2
|1
|110
|.109
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|50
|9
|17
|26
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|92
|.098
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|46
|7
|17
|24
|-3
|20
|2
|0
|3
|64
|.109
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|41
|12
|10
|22
|-1
|18
|3
|0
|0
|94
|.128
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|53
|11
|11
|22
|14
|28
|2
|0
|1
|134
|.082
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|47
|12
|9
|21
|0
|16
|3
|1
|2
|96
|.125
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|41
|7
|6
|13
|-3
|16
|0
|1
|2
|39
|.179
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|45
|6
|7
|13
|-9
|49
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.136
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|48
|5
|5
|10
|-7
|32
|1
|0
|0
|72
|.069
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|49
|0
|6
|6
|6
|23
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|16
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|20
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|12
|1
|2
|3
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|33
|1
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.028
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|172
|281
|453
|53
|472
|30
|6
|24
|1773
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|171
|285
|456
|-78
|506
|42
|8
|24
|1605
|.107
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|32
|1792
|3.01
|17
|12
|3
|3
|90
|879
|0.898
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|26
|1406
|3.03
|9
|8
|4
|1
|71
|716
|0.901
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|3225
|3.04
|26
|20
|7
|4
|161
|1595
|.893
|172
|281
|472
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|3225
|3.09
|27
|21
|5
|2
|164
|1765
|.903
|171
|285
|506
