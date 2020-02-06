Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 6, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 52 14 37 51 22 33 4 0 1 191 .073
F 9 Filip Forsberg 46 18 19 37 -2 20 5 0 0 146 .123
F 95 Matt Duchene 49 11 24 35 -4 18 4 0 1 110 .100
F 13 Nick Bonino 52 16 14 30 16 16 1 0 3 88 .182
F 92 Ryan Johansen 52 11 19 30 -4 41 3 1 2 77 .143
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 51 6 23 29 0 30 0 1 2 110 .055
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 49 12 15 27 2 12 2 2 1 110 .109
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 49 9 17 26 10 8 0 0 1 92 .098
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 40 12 10 22 0 18 3 0 0 92 .130
F 15 Craig Smith 52 11 11 22 13 28 2 0 1 134 .082
F 8 Kyle Turris 45 6 16 22 -4 20 2 0 3 63 .095
F 64 Mikael Granlund 46 11 8 19 -1 16 2 1 1 94 .117
F 10 Colton Sissons 40 7 6 13 -3 16 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 45 6 7 13 -9 49 0 0 1 44 .136
D 57 Dante Fabbro 47 4 5 9 -6 32 1 0 0 69 .058
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 48 0 6 6 6 21 0 0 0 34 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 15 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 19 .105
F 42 Colin Blackwell 19 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 22 .091
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 11 1 2 3 2 9 0 0 0 9 .111
D 7 Yannick Weber 32 1 2 3 0 8 0 0 1 36 .028
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 52 169 275 444 53 468 29 6 23 1738 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 169 281 450 -78 504 42 8 24 1566 .108

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 32 1792 3.01 17 12 3 3 90 879 0.898 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 25 1346 3.08 8 8 4 1 69 677 0.898 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 52 3165 3.06 25 20 7 4 159 1556 .892 169 275 468
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3165 3.1 27 20 5 2 161 1730 .903 169 281 504