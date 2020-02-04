Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 4, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 51 14 37 51 22 33 4 0 1 184 .076
F 9 Filip Forsberg 45 18 19 37 -1 20 5 0 0 142 .127
F 95 Matt Duchene 48 11 23 34 -5 18 4 0 1 110 .100
F 92 Ryan Johansen 51 11 19 30 -4 41 3 1 2 77 .143
F 13 Nick Bonino 51 15 14 29 15 16 1 0 3 84 .179
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 50 6 22 28 -2 30 0 1 2 109 .055
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 49 12 15 27 2 12 2 2 1 110 .109
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 48 9 16 25 9 8 0 0 1 90 .100
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 39 12 10 22 1 14 3 0 0 90 .133
F 15 Craig Smith 51 11 11 22 12 28 2 0 1 133 .083
F 8 Kyle Turris 44 6 16 22 -3 18 2 0 3 62 .097
F 64 Mikael Granlund 45 10 8 18 -2 16 2 1 0 91 .110
F 10 Colton Sissons 39 7 6 13 -3 16 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 45 6 7 13 -9 49 0 0 1 44 .136
D 57 Dante Fabbro 46 4 5 9 -6 32 1 0 0 66 .061
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 47 0 6 6 7 21 0 0 0 32 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 14 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 18 .111
F 42 Colin Blackwell 18 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 20 .100
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 10 1 2 3 1 9 0 0 0 6 .167
D 7 Yannick Weber 32 1 2 3 0 8 0 0 1 36 .028
D 52 Matt Irwin 26 0 2 2 -7 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 51 167 272 439 50 462 29 6 22 1702 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 51 168 279 447 -75 500 42 8 24 1532 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 32 1792 3.01 17 12 3 3 90 879 0.898 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 24 1285 3.18 7 8 4 1 68 643 0.894 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 51 3104 3.1 24 20 7 4 158 1522 .890 167 272 462
OPPONENT TOTALS 51 3104 3.12 27 20 4 2 159 1694 .902 168 279 500