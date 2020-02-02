https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15024078.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 2, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|51
|14
|37
|51
|22
|33
|4
|0
|1
|184
|.076
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|45
|18
|19
|37
|-1
|20
|5
|0
|0
|142
|.127
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|48
|11
|23
|34
|-5
|18
|4
|0
|1
|110
|.100
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|51
|11
|19
|30
|-4
|41
|3
|1
|2
|77
|.143
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|51
|15
|14
|29
|15
|16
|1
|0
|3
|84
|.179
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|50
|6
|22
|28
|-2
|30
|0
|1
|2
|109
|.055
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|49
|12
|15
|27
|2
|12
|2
|2
|1
|110
|.109
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|48
|9
|16
|25
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|90
|.100
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|39
|12
|10
|22
|1
|14
|3
|0
|0
|90
|.133
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|51
|11
|11
|22
|12
|28
|2
|0
|1
|133
|.083
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|44
|6
|16
|22
|-3
|18
|2
|0
|3
|62
|.097
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|45
|10
|8
|18
|-2
|16
|2
|1
|0
|91
|.110
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|39
|7
|6
|13
|-3
|16
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|45
|6
|7
|13
|-9
|49
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.136
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|46
|4
|5
|9
|-6
|32
|1
|0
|0
|66
|.061
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|47
|0
|6
|6
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|14
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|18
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.100
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|10
|1
|2
|3
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|32
|1
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.028
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|26
|0
|2
|2
|-7
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|167
|272
|439
|50
|462
|29
|6
|22
|1702
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|168
|279
|447
|-75
|500
|42
|8
|24
|1532
|.110
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|32
|1792
|3.01
|17
|12
|3
|3
|90
|879
|0.898
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|24
|1285
|3.18
|7
|8
|4
|1
|68
|643
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|3104
|3.1
|24
|20
|7
|4
|158
|1522
|.890
|167
|272
|462
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|3104
|3.12
|27
|20
|4
|2
|159
|1694
|.902
|168
|279
|500
