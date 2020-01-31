Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 31, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 50 14 37 51 22 33 4 0 1 179 .078
F 9 Filip Forsberg 44 18 19 37 0 20 5 0 0 142 .127
F 95 Matt Duchene 47 11 23 34 -5 18 4 0 1 108 .102
F 92 Ryan Johansen 50 11 19 30 -4 41 3 1 2 77 .143
F 13 Nick Bonino 50 15 14 29 16 16 1 0 3 84 .179
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 49 6 22 28 -2 28 0 1 2 108 .056
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 49 12 15 27 2 12 2 2 1 110 .109
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 47 9 16 25 9 8 0 0 1 90 .100
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 38 12 10 22 2 12 3 0 0 88 .136
F 15 Craig Smith 50 11 11 22 13 28 2 0 1 131 .084
F 8 Kyle Turris 43 6 16 22 -2 18 2 0 3 60 .100
F 64 Mikael Granlund 44 10 8 18 -1 16 2 1 0 90 .111
F 10 Colton Sissons 38 7 6 13 -2 14 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 44 6 7 13 -7 49 0 0 1 44 .136
D 57 Dante Fabbro 45 4 5 9 -4 30 1 0 0 65 .062
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 46 0 6 6 9 21 0 0 0 30 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 14 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 18 .111
F 42 Colin Blackwell 17 2 3 5 8 8 0 0 0 19 .105
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 9 1 2 3 1 9 0 0 0 6 .167
D 7 Yannick Weber 31 1 2 3 2 8 0 0 1 36 .028
D 52 Matt Irwin 26 0 2 2 -7 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 50 167 272 439 66 454 29 6 22 1683 .099
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 165 274 439 -90 490 42 8 23 1493 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 31 1733 3.05 17 11 3 3 88 841 0.895 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 24 1285 3.18 7 8 4 1 68 643 0.894 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 50 3044 3.12 24 19 7 4 156 1484 .889 167 272 454
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3044 3.18 26 20 4 1 159 1675 .901 165 274 490