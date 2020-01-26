THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 26, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 47 14 34 48 23 33 4 0 1 170 .082
F 9 Filip Forsberg 41 16 16 32 -2 20 4 0 0 134 .119
F 95 Matt Duchene 44 10 21 31 -5 14 4 0 1 101 .099
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 47 12 15 27 3 12 2 2 1 109 .110
F 92 Ryan Johansen 47 10 17 27 -3 37 3 0 2 71 .141
F 13 Nick Bonino 47 14 12 26 16 14 1 0 3 81 .173
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 46 5 21 26 -1 26 0 1 2 103 .049
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 44 8 15 23 8 8 0 0 1 82 .098
F 15 Craig Smith 47 11 10 21 12 28 2 0 1 125 .088
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 35 11 9 20 2 10 3 0 0 81 .136
F 8 Kyle Turris 40 6 13 19 -4 14 2 0 3 56 .107
F 64 Mikael Granlund 41 8 8 16 -2 16 1 1 0 82 .098
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 41 6 7 13 -2 49 0 0 1 44 .136
D 57 Dante Fabbro 42 4 5 9 -2 30 1 0 0 62 .065
F 32 Yakov Trenin 13 2 4 6 3 7 0 0 0 17 .118
F 42 Colin Blackwell 15 2 3 5 8 8 0 0 0 18 .111
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 43 0 5 5 8 21 0 0 0 25 .000
D 52 Matt Irwin 25 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 36 .000
D 7 Yannick Weber 28 0 2 2 4 8 0 0 0 33 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 1 1 -1 7 0 0 0 5 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 47 155 251 406 73 432 27 5 21 1593 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 151 255 406 -94 472 39 7 22 1397 .108

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 29 1609 2.95 16 10 3 3 79 779 0.899 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 23 1225 3.13 6 8 4 1 64 610 0.895 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 47 2859 3.04 22 18 7 4 143 1389 .892 155 251 432
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2859 3.13 25 19 3 1 147 1585 .903 151 255 472