Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 18, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|46
|14
|33
|47
|23
|33
|4
|0
|1
|166
|.084
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|40
|16
|16
|32
|-2
|20
|4
|0
|0
|131
|.122
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|43
|10
|21
|31
|-5
|14
|4
|0
|1
|96
|.104
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|46
|12
|15
|27
|3
|10
|2
|2
|1
|108
|.111
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|46
|14
|12
|26
|16
|14
|1
|0
|3
|81
|.173
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|46
|9
|17
|26
|-3
|37
|3
|0
|2
|68
|.132
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|45
|5
|20
|25
|-1
|26
|0
|1
|2
|102
|.049
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|43
|8
|15
|23
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|79
|.101
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|34
|11
|9
|20
|3
|10
|3
|0
|0
|80
|.138
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|46
|10
|10
|20
|11
|28
|1
|0
|0
|123
|.081
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|39
|6
|12
|18
|-4
|14
|2
|0
|3
|55
|.109
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|40
|8
|8
|16
|-2
|16
|1
|1
|0
|80
|.100
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|37
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|40
|6
|7
|13
|-2
|49
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.140
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|41
|4
|5
|9
|-2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.070
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|13
|2
|4
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|14
|2
|3
|5
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|42
|0
|5
|5
|8
|21
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|24
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.000
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|27
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|153
|248
|401
|73
|426
|26
|5
|20
|1556
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|150
|253
|403
|-94
|466
|39
|7
|22
|1366
|.110
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|28
|1549
|3.02
|15
|10
|3
|3
|78
|748
|0.896
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|23
|1225
|3.13
|6
|8
|4
|1
|64
|610
|0.895
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2799
|3.09
|21
|18
|7
|4
|142
|1358
|.890
|153
|248
|426
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2799
|3.15
|25
|18
|3
|1
|145
|1548
|.902
|150
|253
|466
