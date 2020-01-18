THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 18, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 46 14 33 47 23 33 4 0 1 166 .084
F 9 Filip Forsberg 40 16 16 32 -2 20 4 0 0 131 .122
F 95 Matt Duchene 43 10 21 31 -5 14 4 0 1 96 .104
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 46 12 15 27 3 10 2 2 1 108 .111
F 13 Nick Bonino 46 14 12 26 16 14 1 0 3 81 .173
F 92 Ryan Johansen 46 9 17 26 -3 37 3 0 2 68 .132
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 45 5 20 25 -1 26 0 1 2 102 .049
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 43 8 15 23 8 8 0 0 1 79 .101
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 34 11 9 20 3 10 3 0 0 80 .138
F 15 Craig Smith 46 10 10 20 11 28 1 0 0 123 .081
F 8 Kyle Turris 39 6 12 18 -4 14 2 0 3 55 .109
F 64 Mikael Granlund 40 8 8 16 -2 16 1 1 0 80 .100
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 40 6 7 13 -2 49 0 0 1 43 .140
D 57 Dante Fabbro 41 4 5 9 -2 30 1 0 0 57 .070
F 32 Yakov Trenin 13 2 4 6 3 7 0 0 0 17 .118
F 42 Colin Blackwell 14 2 3 5 8 6 0 0 0 17 .118
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 42 0 5 5 8 21 0 0 0 25 .000
D 52 Matt Irwin 24 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 35 .000
D 7 Yannick Weber 27 0 2 2 4 6 0 0 0 30 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 1 1 -1 7 0 0 0 5 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 46 153 248 401 73 426 26 5 20 1556 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 150 253 403 -94 466 39 7 22 1366 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 28 1549 3.02 15 10 3 3 78 748 0.896 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 23 1225 3.13 6 8 4 1 64 610 0.895 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 46 2799 3.09 21 18 7 4 142 1358 .890 153 248 426
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2799 3.15 25 18 3 1 145 1548 .902 150 253 466