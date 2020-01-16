THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 16, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 45 14 32 46 23 33 4 0 1 160 .088
F 9 Filip Forsberg 39 16 16 32 0 20 4 0 0 128 .125
F 95 Matt Duchene 42 10 21 31 -4 14 4 0 1 95 .105
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 45 12 15 27 3 10 2 2 1 105 .114
F 13 Nick Bonino 45 14 12 26 15 14 1 0 3 78 .179
F 92 Ryan Johansen 45 9 17 26 -3 37 3 0 2 66 .136
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 44 5 20 25 1 26 0 1 2 100 .050
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 42 8 14 22 7 8 0 0 1 78 .103
F 15 Craig Smith 45 10 10 20 12 28 1 0 0 118 .085
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 33 10 9 19 2 10 3 0 0 76 .132
F 8 Kyle Turris 38 6 12 18 -3 14 2 0 3 55 .109
F 64 Mikael Granlund 39 7 8 15 -1 16 1 0 0 79 .089
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 40 6 7 13 -2 49 0 0 1 43 .140
D 57 Dante Fabbro 40 4 5 9 -2 28 1 0 0 55 .073
F 32 Yakov Trenin 12 2 4 6 4 7 0 0 0 17 .118
F 42 Colin Blackwell 13 2 3 5 9 6 0 0 0 16 .125
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 41 0 5 5 8 21 0 0 0 25 .000
D 52 Matt Irwin 24 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 35 .000
D 7 Yannick Weber 26 0 2 2 4 6 0 0 0 30 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 6 0 0 0 -2 7 0 0 0 4 .000
TEAM TOTALS 45 151 245 396 79 422 26 4 20 1521 .099
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 146 245 391 -98 464 38 6 21 1339 .109

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 28 1549 3.02 15 10 3 3 78 748 0.896 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 22 1166 3.08 6 7 4 1 60 583 0.897 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 45 2739 3.07 21 17 7 4 138 1331 .891 151 245 422
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2739 3.18 24 18 3 1 143 1513 .901 146 245 464