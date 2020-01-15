https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-14977108.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|45
|14
|32
|46
|23
|33
|4
|0
|1
|160
|.088
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|39
|16
|16
|32
|0
|20
|4
|0
|0
|128
|.125
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|42
|10
|21
|31
|-4
|14
|4
|0
|1
|95
|.105
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|45
|12
|15
|27
|3
|10
|2
|2
|1
|105
|.114
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|45
|14
|12
|26
|15
|14
|1
|0
|3
|78
|.179
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|45
|9
|17
|26
|-3
|37
|3
|0
|2
|66
|.136
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|44
|5
|20
|25
|1
|26
|0
|1
|2
|100
|.050
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|42
|8
|14
|22
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|78
|.103
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|45
|10
|10
|20
|12
|28
|1
|0
|0
|118
|.085
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|33
|10
|9
|19
|2
|10
|3
|0
|0
|76
|.132
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|38
|6
|12
|18
|-3
|14
|2
|0
|3
|55
|.109
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|39
|7
|8
|15
|-1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|79
|.089
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|37
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|40
|6
|7
|13
|-2
|49
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.140
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|40
|4
|5
|9
|-2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.073
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|12
|2
|4
|6
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|13
|2
|3
|5
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|41
|0
|5
|5
|8
|21
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|24
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.000
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|26
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|151
|245
|396
|79
|422
|26
|4
|20
|1521
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|146
|245
|391
|-98
|464
|38
|6
|21
|1339
|.109
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|28
|1549
|3.02
|15
|10
|3
|3
|78
|748
|0.896
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|22
|1166
|3.08
|6
|7
|4
|1
|60
|583
|0.897
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|2739
|3.07
|21
|17
|7
|4
|138
|1331
|.891
|151
|245
|422
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|2739
|3.18
|24
|18
|3
|1
|143
|1513
|.901
|146
|245
|464
