THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 38 14 25 39 17 25 4 0 1 138 .101
D 4 Ryan Ellis 38 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 9 Filip Forsberg 32 14 13 27 -1 18 3 0 0 111 .126
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 38 12 15 27 2 8 2 2 1 86 .140
F 95 Matt Duchene 37 8 18 26 -3 12 3 0 0 84 .095
F 92 Ryan Johansen 38 8 17 25 -2 33 3 0 1 56 .143
F 13 Nick Bonino 38 13 9 22 11 10 1 0 3 69 .188
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 37 5 16 21 0 26 0 1 2 93 .054
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 26 9 9 18 2 6 3 0 0 59 .153
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 35 6 12 18 6 4 0 0 1 56 .107
F 15 Craig Smith 38 7 9 16 11 26 0 0 0 98 .071
F 8 Kyle Turris 31 5 11 16 -3 12 2 0 2 49 .102
F 64 Mikael Granlund 32 6 8 14 -2 12 0 0 0 69 .087
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 51 Austin Watson 36 5 6 11 1 44 0 0 1 38 .132
D 57 Dante Fabbro 38 3 5 8 1 28 0 0 0 50 .060
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 35 0 5 5 6 21 0 0 0 20 .000
F 42 Colin Blackwell 7 0 2 2 5 2 0 0 0 10 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 6 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 9 .111
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 52 Matt Irwin 19 0 1 1 -6 11 0 0 0 28 .000
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 7 Yannick Weber 20 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 38 131 214 345 64 353 21 4 17 1295 .101
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 125 207 332 -80 384 29 6 18 1106 .113

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 23 1252 3.02 13 7 3 3 63 592 0.894 0 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 20 1041 3.22 5 7 3 0 56 508 0.89 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 38 2314 3.13 18 14 6 3 119 1100 .887 131 214 353
OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2314 3.29 20 15 3 1 125 1289 .899 125 207 384