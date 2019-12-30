https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-14939088.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 30, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|38
|14
|25
|39
|17
|25
|4
|0
|1
|138
|.101
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|38
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|32
|14
|13
|27
|-1
|18
|3
|0
|0
|111
|.126
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|38
|12
|15
|27
|2
|8
|2
|2
|1
|86
|.140
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|37
|8
|18
|26
|-3
|12
|3
|0
|0
|84
|.095
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|38
|8
|17
|25
|-2
|33
|3
|0
|1
|56
|.143
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|38
|13
|9
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|3
|69
|.188
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|37
|5
|16
|21
|0
|26
|0
|1
|2
|93
|.054
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|26
|9
|9
|18
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|59
|.153
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|35
|6
|12
|18
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.107
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|38
|7
|9
|16
|11
|26
|0
|0
|0
|98
|.071
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|31
|5
|11
|16
|-3
|12
|2
|0
|2
|49
|.102
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|32
|6
|8
|14
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.087
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|37
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|36
|5
|6
|11
|1
|44
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.132
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|38
|3
|5
|8
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.060
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|35
|0
|5
|5
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|7
|0
|2
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|19
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|131
|214
|345
|64
|353
|21
|4
|17
|1295
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|125
|207
|332
|-80
|384
|29
|6
|18
|1106
|.113
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|23
|1252
|3.02
|13
|7
|3
|3
|63
|592
|0.894
|0
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|20
|1041
|3.22
|5
|7
|3
|0
|56
|508
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2314
|3.13
|18
|14
|6
|3
|119
|1100
|.887
|131
|214
|353
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2314
|3.29
|20
|15
|3
|1
|125
|1289
|.899
|125
|207
|384
View Comments