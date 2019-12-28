THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 28, 2019

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 37 14 22 36 16 25 4 0 1 135 .104
D 4 Ryan Ellis 37 6 22 28 14 13 0 0 2 88 .068
F 9 Filip Forsberg 31 14 12 26 -2 18 3 0 0 108 .130
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 37 12 14 26 3 8 2 2 1 82 .146
F 92 Ryan Johansen 37 8 17 25 0 33 3 0 1 54 .148
F 95 Matt Duchene 36 8 16 24 -4 12 3 0 0 75 .107
F 13 Nick Bonino 37 13 9 22 12 10 1 0 3 67 .194
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 36 5 16 21 1 26 0 1 2 89 .056
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 34 6 12 18 7 4 0 0 1 55 .109
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 25 8 9 17 4 6 2 0 0 55 .145
F 8 Kyle Turris 30 5 11 16 -4 8 2 0 2 47 .106
F 15 Craig Smith 37 6 9 15 10 26 0 0 0 94 .064
F 10 Colton Sissons 37 7 6 13 1 12 0 1 2 38 .184
F 64 Mikael Granlund 31 4 8 12 -4 12 0 0 0 67 .060
F 51 Austin Watson 35 5 6 11 2 42 0 0 1 38 .132
D 57 Dante Fabbro 37 3 5 8 2 28 0 0 0 50 .060
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 35 0 5 5 6 21 0 0 0 20 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 6 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 9 .111
F 42 Colin Blackwell 6 0 1 1 4 2 0 0 0 6 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 52 Matt Irwin 19 0 1 1 -6 11 0 0 0 28 .000
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 7 Yannick Weber 19 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 17 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 37 127 206 333 65 345 20 4 17 1247 .102
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 119 197 316 -80 380 26 6 17 1070 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 22 1202 3.04 13 6 3 3 61 565 0.892 0 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 19 1032 3.08 5 7 3 0 53 500 0.894 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 37 2254 3.08 18 13 6 3 114 1065 .889 127 206 345
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2254 3.27 19 15 3 1 121 1241 .898 119 197 380