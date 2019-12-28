https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-14936021.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 28, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|37
|14
|22
|36
|16
|25
|4
|0
|1
|135
|.104
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|37
|6
|22
|28
|14
|13
|0
|0
|2
|88
|.068
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|31
|14
|12
|26
|-2
|18
|3
|0
|0
|108
|.130
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|37
|12
|14
|26
|3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|82
|.146
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|37
|8
|17
|25
|0
|33
|3
|0
|1
|54
|.148
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|36
|8
|16
|24
|-4
|12
|3
|0
|0
|75
|.107
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|37
|13
|9
|22
|12
|10
|1
|0
|3
|67
|.194
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|36
|5
|16
|21
|1
|26
|0
|1
|2
|89
|.056
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|34
|6
|12
|18
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|55
|.109
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|25
|8
|9
|17
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|55
|.145
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|30
|5
|11
|16
|-4
|8
|2
|0
|2
|47
|.106
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|37
|6
|9
|15
|10
|26
|0
|0
|0
|94
|.064
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|37
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|31
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.060
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|35
|5
|6
|11
|2
|42
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.132
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|37
|3
|5
|8
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.060
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|35
|0
|5
|5
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|19
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|127
|206
|333
|65
|345
|20
|4
|17
|1247
|.102
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|119
|197
|316
|-80
|380
|26
|6
|17
|1070
|.111
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|22
|1202
|3.04
|13
|6
|3
|3
|61
|565
|0.892
|0
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|19
|1032
|3.08
|5
|7
|3
|0
|53
|500
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|2254
|3.08
|18
|13
|6
|3
|114
|1065
|.889
|127
|206
|345
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|2254
|3.27
|19
|15
|3
|1
|121
|1241
|.898
|119
|197
|380
