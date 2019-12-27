https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-14934158.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 27, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|36
|14
|21
|35
|16
|25
|4
|0
|1
|133
|.105
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|36
|6
|22
|28
|16
|13
|0
|0
|2
|86
|.070
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|30
|14
|12
|26
|-1
|18
|3
|0
|0
|104
|.135
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|36
|12
|14
|26
|4
|8
|2
|2
|1
|79
|.152
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|36
|8
|17
|25
|0
|33
|3
|0
|1
|54
|.148
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|35
|8
|16
|24
|-3
|12
|3
|0
|0
|75
|.107
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|36
|13
|9
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|3
|67
|.194
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|35
|5
|15
|20
|3
|12
|0
|1
|2
|87
|.057
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|33
|6
|11
|17
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|55
|.109
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|24
|7
|9
|16
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|52
|.135
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|29
|5
|11
|16
|-2
|8
|2
|0
|2
|45
|.111
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|36
|5
|9
|14
|11
|26
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.054
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|36
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|30
|4
|8
|12
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.061
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|34
|5
|6
|11
|2
|42
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.143
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|36
|3
|5
|8
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.068
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|34
|0
|5
|5
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|18
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|125
|203
|328
|80
|327
|20
|4
|17
|1215
|.103
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|114
|187
|301
|-95
|370
|26
|6
|16
|1045
|.109
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|21
|1187
|2.93
|13
|5
|3
|3
|58
|559
|0.896
|0
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|18
|990
|3.09
|5
|7
|3
|0
|51
|481
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2194
|3.03
|18
|12
|6
|3
|109
|1040
|.891
|125
|203
|327
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2194
|3.31
|18
|15
|3
|1
|119
|1209
|.897
|114
|187
|370
