Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 23, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|35
|13
|20
|33
|15
|25
|4
|0
|0
|130
|.100
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|35
|6
|22
|28
|14
|13
|0
|0
|2
|84
|.071
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|29
|13
|12
|25
|0
|18
|3
|0
|0
|102
|.127
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|35
|12
|13
|25
|3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|77
|.156
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|35
|8
|17
|25
|-1
|33
|3
|0
|1
|53
|.151
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|34
|8
|15
|23
|-4
|12
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.111
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|35
|13
|9
|22
|15
|8
|1
|0
|3
|66
|.197
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|34
|5
|14
|19
|4
|12
|0
|1
|2
|83
|.060
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|32
|6
|11
|17
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.118
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|28
|5
|11
|16
|-3
|8
|2
|0
|2
|43
|.116
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|23
|6
|9
|15
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|50
|.120
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|35
|7
|6
|13
|3
|10
|0
|1
|2
|35
|.200
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|35
|5
|8
|13
|10
|26
|0
|0
|0
|88
|.057
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|29
|4
|8
|12
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.062
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|34
|5
|6
|11
|2
|42
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.143
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|35
|3
|5
|8
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.071
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|33
|0
|5
|5
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|122
|197
|319
|75
|323
|20
|4
|16
|1174
|.104
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|112
|183
|295
|-90
|368
|26
|6
|16
|1017
|.110
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|20
|1127
|2.98
|12
|5
|3
|3
|56
|531
|0.895
|0
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|18
|990
|3.09
|5
|7
|3
|0
|51
|481
|0.894
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2134
|3.06
|17
|12
|6
|3
|107
|1012
|.890
|122
|197
|323
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2134
|3.31
|18
|14
|3
|1
|116
|1168
|.896
|112
|183
|368
