Nashville 0 1 2 1 4
Boston 0 2 1 0 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Lindholm 2 (Ritchie, Kuraly), 7:30. 2, Nashville, Josi 12 (Johansen), 12:14. 3, Boston, Bergeron 12 (Krug), 19:12 (pp).

Third Period_4, Nashville, Forsberg 13 (Johansen, Ekholm), 7:35. 5, Nashville, Josi 13, 8:10. 6, Boston, Bergeron 13 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 18:55.

Overtime_7, Nashville, Ellis 6 (Turris, Johansen), 4:05.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-11-7-3_29. Boston 11-8-11-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 12-5-3 (32 shots-29 saves). Boston, Halak 8-3-4 (29-25).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:41.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Mark Shewchyk.