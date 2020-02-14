https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-TEXAS-81-CHARLOTTE-72-15055483.php
NORTH TEXAS 81, CHARLOTTE 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bamba
|23
|0-4
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|Edwards
|34
|4-6
|4-6
|0-3
|2
|5
|16
|Martin
|35
|5-7
|3-3
|1-3
|2
|4
|15
|Shepherd
|35
|4-10
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|11
|Young
|31
|8-17
|2-2
|1-5
|4
|2
|21
|Robb
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Vasic
|17
|0-1
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Williams
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-48
|13-19
|4-19
|13
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .479, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Edwards 4-6, Young 3-6, Robb 2-2, Martin 2-3, Shepherd 2-5, Vasic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bamba).
Turnovers: 12 (Shepherd 4, Bamba 2, Young 2, Edwards, Martin, Robb, Vasic).
Steals: 4 (Bamba, Edwards, Martin, Vasic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Geu
|21
|6-6
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|2
|12
|Z.Simmons
|29
|8-11
|1-3
|3-7
|4
|1
|17
|Gibson
|35
|7-12
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|1
|20
|Hamlet
|30
|5-11
|5-8
|0-2
|5
|3
|15
|Reese
|31
|3-7
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|10
|Bell
|28
|2-2
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|4
|Draper
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Smart
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Simmons
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-54
|10-16
|6-29
|17
|15
|81
Percentages: FG .593, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Gibson 4-8, Reese 2-4, Draper 1-3, Hamlet 0-1, Smart 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Geu 2, Z.Simmons 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Gibson 3, Geu 2, Z.Simmons 2, J.Simmons).
Steals: 3 (Bell, Draper, Gibson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charlotte
|29
|43
|—
|72
|North Texas
|33
|48
|—
|81
A_4,086 (10,500).
