NORTH FLORIDA 89, FLORIDA GULF COAST 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA GULF COAST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Catto
|31
|7-15
|2-2
|2-7
|6
|1
|16
|Gagliardi
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|6
|Scott
|24
|4-9
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|2
|11
|Hector
|23
|1-3
|0-1
|0-3
|3
|1
|3
|Warren
|22
|3-9
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|3
|10
|Rainwater
|18
|5-6
|1-4
|2-5
|0
|4
|11
|Largie
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Samuels
|14
|2-6
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|2
|6
|Thomas
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Rivers
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Hardy
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|10-14
|10-32
|16
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .468, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Scott 2-4, Gagliardi 2-7, Hector 1-1, Largie 1-1, Catto 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Thomas 2, Rivers).
Turnovers: 11 (Gagliardi 3, Catto 2, Hardy, Hector, Rainwater, Scott, Thomas, Warren).
Steals: 5 (Catto 2, Hector, Largie, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Escobar
|35
|7-12
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|20
|Hendricksen
|33
|5-12
|4-5
|1-7
|5
|2
|18
|Sams
|32
|4-6
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|0
|12
|Gandia-Rosa
|31
|7-13
|2-3
|1-3
|5
|3
|19
|Aminu
|25
|4-7
|3-5
|2-7
|2
|4
|11
|Endicott
|15
|2-4
|2-2
|4-4
|2
|2
|6
|James
|15
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Adedoyin
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Burkhardt
|5
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|13-18
|8-32
|17
|14
|89
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Escobar 5-9, Sams 4-4, Hendricksen 4-8, Gandia-Rosa 3-6, Burkhardt 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Endicott).
Turnovers: 9 (Sams 3, Aminu 2, Gandia-Rosa 2, Hendricksen, James).
Steals: 5 (Aminu 2, Sams 2, Adedoyin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida Gulf Coast
|31
|43
|—
|74
|North Florida
|42
|47
|—
|89
A_2,034 (5,800).
