https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-ALABAMA-70-FLORIDA-GULF-COAST-65-14986866.php
NORTH ALABAMA 70, FLORIDA GULF COAST 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA GULF COAST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Catto
|32
|8-14
|4-7
|0-4
|3
|3
|23
|Rainwater
|30
|1-3
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|3
|Warren
|28
|4-11
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|9
|Hector
|27
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|10
|Scott
|23
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Largie
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Gagliardi
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Hardy
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|5
|Rivers
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Samuels
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|6-11
|6-22
|10
|20
|65
Percentages: FG .473, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Catto 3-7, Scott 2-5, Hardy 1-1, Gagliardi 1-2, Largie 0-1, Hector 0-2, Warren 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Rivers).
Turnovers: 18 (Largie 4, Gagliardi 3, Scott 3, Catto 2, Hector 2, Rivers 2, Rainwater, Warren).
Steals: 4 (Scott 3, Warren).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Agnew
|37
|7-12
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|17
|Blackmon
|33
|2-6
|5-6
|0-1
|3
|3
|11
|James
|32
|3-4
|6-7
|1-3
|1
|1
|13
|Littles
|32
|3-6
|0-0
|1-9
|1
|2
|6
|Brim
|26
|3-6
|7-8
|0-3
|3
|2
|13
|Anderson
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Matic
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Youngblood
|10
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|5
|King
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Windeler
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-40
|21-25
|2-22
|11
|15
|70
Percentages: FG .525, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Blackmon 2-3, Agnew 2-4, Youngblood 1-1, James 1-2, Matic 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Brim 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Agnew 2, Blackmon, Windeler).
Turnovers: 18 (James 5, Blackmon 3, Brim 3, Littles 3, Agnew 2, Matic, Youngblood).
Steals: 6 (James 3, Agnew, Blackmon, Matic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida Gulf Coast
|27
|38
|—
|65
|North Alabama
|26
|44
|—
|70
A_1,012 (4,000).
View Comments