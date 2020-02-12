https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-9-MARYLAND-72-NEBRASKA-70-15049154.php
NO. 9 MARYLAND 72, NEBRASKA 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|24
|2-10
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|5
|Cheatham
|30
|7-11
|5-6
|1-6
|0
|4
|20
|Green
|30
|4-12
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|2
|8
|Mack
|37
|1-10
|2-4
|1-4
|9
|2
|4
|Thorbjarnarson
|38
|6-11
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|2
|15
|Kavas
|19
|3-6
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|11
|Ouedraogo
|16
|3-3
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Easley
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Arop
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-64
|11-15
|9-34
|18
|22
|70
Percentages: FG .406, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Thorbjarnarson 3-8, Kavas 2-4, Cheatham 1-4, Cross 1-7, Easley 0-1, Mack 0-4, Green 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Cross 3, Mack 3, Thorbjarnarson 2, Cheatham, Ouedraogo).
Steals: 7 (Mack 2, Arop, Cross, Easley, Green, Thorbjarnarson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Smith
|34
|7-10
|2-3
|1-13
|1
|3
|16
|Ayala
|31
|6-12
|0-1
|0-3
|5
|1
|16
|Cowan
|39
|2-7
|9-12
|0-1
|10
|0
|13
|Morsell
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|4
|9
|Scott
|33
|3-4
|2-2
|2-10
|0
|4
|10
|Wiggins
|20
|2-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|S.Smith
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Marial
|6
|1-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|15-22
|7-34
|20
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .463, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Ayala 4-8, Scott 2-2, Morsell 1-2, J.Smith 0-1, S.Smith 0-1, Cowan 0-4, Wiggins 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Smith, Marial).
Turnovers: 16 (Morsell 4, Cowan 3, J.Smith 3, Ayala 2, Marial, S.Smith, Scott, Wiggins).
Steals: 4 (Cowan 2, Ayala, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nebraska
|25
|45
|—
|70
|Maryland
|38
|34
|—
|72
.
