FG FT Reb
MARYLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
J.Smith 32 8-14 0-2 2-10 1 2 17
Ayala 26 4-13 0-0 1-3 2 0 9
Cowan 37 5-11 9-9 0-4 2 2 24
Morsell 33 0-2 1-2 0-3 6 3 1
Scott 34 3-9 2-2 2-5 1 2 9
Wiggins 28 3-7 0-0 1-6 3 1 7
Lindo 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
S.Smith 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Tomaic 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-56 12-15 6-33 15 14 67

Percentages: FG .411, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Cowan 5-9, J.Smith 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Scott 1-4, Ayala 1-6, Morsell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayala, J.Smith).

Turnovers: 9 (Morsell 3, Cowan 2, J.Smith 2, Ayala, Wiggins).

Steals: 6 (Cowan 2, Scott 2, Ayala, Morsell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hall 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 3 0
Henry 35 4-11 1-4 1-5 3 0 9
Tillman 36 7-13 4-4 2-11 1 1 18
Watts 25 2-8 0-0 0-3 2 4 5
Winston 36 5-13 2-2 0-2 5 3 14
Kithier 22 3-3 0-0 1-3 1 2 6
Ahrens 15 1-1 2-2 0-3 0 0 5
Brown 10 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Bingham 7 1-1 0-0 2-4 0 0 2
Loyer 4 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Marble 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-55 10-14 7-33 13 15 60

Percentages: FG .418, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Winston 2-5, Ahrens 1-1, Watts 1-4, Brown 0-1, Hall 0-2, Henry 0-3, Tillman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Tillman 2, Bingham, Kithier).

Turnovers: 8 (Winston 4, Tillman 2, Henry, Loyer).

Steals: 4 (Henry 2, Tillman, Winston).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maryland 39 28 67
Michigan St. 31 29 60

A_14,797 (16,280).