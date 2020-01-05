FG FT Reb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ford 58 11-28 10-11 1-2 1 2 36
Kuhse 50 3-10 9-13 1-7 6 1 15
Fitts 39 2-12 3-4 3-8 1 5 7
Krebs 37 4-12 3-3 1-6 0 5 13
Fotu 28 4-8 0-1 1-3 0 4 8
Ducas 27 1-6 1-2 2-2 0 4 3
Bowen 18 2-2 3-6 1-4 0 1 7
Perry 15 2-4 0-0 2-5 0 1 4
Zoriks 15 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Thomas 11 1-2 0-1 0-2 0 3 3
Johnson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 300 31-87 29-41 12-39 9 29 99

Percentages: FG .356, FT .707.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ford 4-11, Krebs 2-7, Zoriks 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Fitts 0-2, Ducas 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Fitts 2, Ford 2, Krebs 2, Ducas, Fotu).

Steals: 7 (Kuhse 3, Fitts 2, Ducas, Krebs).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PACIFIC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jenkins 52 3-13 13-14 1-8 1 3 20
Tripp 52 12-22 14-19 3-11 3 5 39
Chivichyan 42 6-10 3-6 1-5 0 4 19
Fritz 34 3-5 0-0 3-10 0 2 6
Vereen 31 0-2 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Crockrell 29 3-5 0-0 0-2 3 5 6
Price-Noel 23 5-8 5-6 0-1 1 4 15
Hampshire 19 1-1 0-0 1-7 0 0 2
Finstuen 7 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
McCray 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Bailey 5 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 300 33-70 35-45 11-53 8 28 107

Percentages: FG .471, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Chivichyan 4-8, Jenkins 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Bailey 0-1, Price-Noel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 14 (Fritz 6, Hampshire 5, Jenkins 2, Vereen).

Turnovers: 15 (Tripp 5, Fritz 3, Chivichyan, Crockrell, Finstuen, Jenkins, McCray, Price-Noel, Vereen).

Steals: 2 (Crockrell, Vereen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Mary's (Cal) 36 28 10 7 10 8 99
Pacific 25 39 10 7 10 16 107

.