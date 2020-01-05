https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-8-PACIFIC-107-SAINT-MARY-S-CAL-99-4OT-14950674.php
NO. 8 PACIFIC 107, SAINT MARY'S (CAL) 99, 4OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ford
|58
|11-28
|10-11
|1-2
|1
|2
|36
|Kuhse
|50
|3-10
|9-13
|1-7
|6
|1
|15
|Fitts
|39
|2-12
|3-4
|3-8
|1
|5
|7
|Krebs
|37
|4-12
|3-3
|1-6
|0
|5
|13
|Fotu
|28
|4-8
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|8
|Ducas
|27
|1-6
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|4
|3
|Bowen
|18
|2-2
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|1
|7
|Perry
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Zoriks
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Thomas
|11
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|300
|31-87
|29-41
|12-39
|9
|29
|99
Percentages: FG .356, FT .707.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ford 4-11, Krebs 2-7, Zoriks 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Fitts 0-2, Ducas 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Fitts 2, Ford 2, Krebs 2, Ducas, Fotu).
Steals: 7 (Kuhse 3, Fitts 2, Ducas, Krebs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jenkins
|52
|3-13
|13-14
|1-8
|1
|3
|20
|Tripp
|52
|12-22
|14-19
|3-11
|3
|5
|39
|Chivichyan
|42
|6-10
|3-6
|1-5
|0
|4
|19
|Fritz
|34
|3-5
|0-0
|3-10
|0
|2
|6
|Vereen
|31
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Crockrell
|29
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|5
|6
|Price-Noel
|23
|5-8
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|4
|15
|Hampshire
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|0
|2
|Finstuen
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|McCray
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Bailey
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|300
|33-70
|35-45
|11-53
|8
|28
|107
Percentages: FG .471, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Chivichyan 4-8, Jenkins 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Bailey 0-1, Price-Noel 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 14 (Fritz 6, Hampshire 5, Jenkins 2, Vereen).
Turnovers: 15 (Tripp 5, Fritz 3, Chivichyan, Crockrell, Finstuen, Jenkins, McCray, Price-Noel, Vereen).
Steals: 2 (Crockrell, Vereen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|36
|28
|10
|7
|10
|8
|—
|99
|Pacific
|25
|39
|10
|7
|10
|16
|—
|107
.
