https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-7-MARYLAND-76-NORTHWESTERN-67-15066356.php
NO. 7 MARYLAND 76, NORTHWESTERN 67
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beran
|22
|0-5
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|2
|Kopp
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|13
|Young
|29
|8-11
|1-2
|3-8
|3
|2
|17
|Buie
|33
|7-16
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|15
|Spencer
|32
|2-7
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|2
|7
|Nance
|20
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Turner
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Jones
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Greer
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|6-8
|6-31
|10
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Kopp 3-4, Greer 1-1, Turner 1-1, Nance 1-4, Buie 1-5, Spencer 0-1, Beran 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Young 2, Beran, Jones, Spencer).
Turnovers: 5 (Buie, Jones, Kopp, Turner, Young).
Steals: 3 (Buie, Jones, Spencer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Smith
|38
|8-14
|5-5
|6-19
|0
|1
|22
|Ayala
|29
|1-8
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|3
|Cowan
|37
|4-10
|9-11
|1-2
|5
|0
|19
|Morsell
|35
|4-10
|4-6
|1-7
|7
|2
|13
|Scott
|20
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|12
|Wiggins
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|0
|7
|S.Smith
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindo
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Marial
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|18-22
|12-41
|17
|8
|76
Percentages: FG .410, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Scott 2-3, Cowan 2-5, Morsell 1-4, Ayala 1-5, J.Smith 1-5, Wiggins 1-6, S.Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Smith 2).
Turnovers: 5 (Morsell 2, Scott 2, Lindo).
Steals: 3 (J.Smith 2, Morsell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern
|25
|42
|—
|67
|Maryland
|37
|39
|—
|76
A_15,486 (17,950).
View Comments