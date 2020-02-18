Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
IOWA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jacobson 35 5-10 1-2 4-8 5 1 13
Young 17 3-10 1-2 2-5 0 4 7
Bolton 32 4-11 2-2 0-1 6 1 12
Jackson 33 2-5 0-0 1-2 4 0 6
Nixon 37 8-17 0-0 0-2 2 4 20
Conditt 15 4-5 1-3 2-4 0 2 9
Grill 13 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Lewis 11 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 0 4
Griffin 8 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-63 6-11 9-23 17 14 71

Percentages: FG .429, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Nixon 4-8, Jacobson 2-3, Jackson 2-4, Bolton 2-5, Lewis 1-2, Grill 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Young 2, Conditt).

Turnovers: 12 (Nixon 5, Bolton 3, Conditt, Griffin, Jackson, Lewis).

Steals: 8 (Jackson 3, Bolton 2, Griffin, Nixon, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Azubuike 25 5-7 3-7 4-7 2 3 13
Agbaji 30 6-10 0-2 1-3 3 1 14
Dotson 33 11-14 1-1 0-3 1 2 29
Garrett 34 2-6 1-2 0-8 6 2 5
Moss 25 1-7 0-0 1-6 2 0 2
Braun 22 5-6 0-0 1-3 1 1 13
McCormack 18 3-7 4-4 2-2 1 1 10
Enaruna 10 0-2 2-2 2-4 0 0 2
Elliot 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Teahan 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 34-60 11-18 11-36 16 11 91

Percentages: FG .567, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Dotson 6-8, Braun 3-4, Agbaji 2-6, Teahan 1-1, Enaruna 0-2, Garrett 0-2, Moss 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Azubuike 2, McCormack).

Turnovers: 13 (Azubuike 6, Enaruna 2, Agbaji, Dotson, Elliot, Garrett, Moss).

Steals: 8 (Dotson 3, Garrett 3, Agbaji, Braun).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa St. 40 31 71
Kansas 50 41 91

