NO. 3 KANSAS 74, TENNESSEE 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pons
|38
|8-14
|6-7
|2-7
|1
|4
|24
|Fulkerson
|33
|7-12
|1-1
|7-12
|2
|4
|15
|Vescovi
|32
|4-9
|0-1
|0-5
|3
|5
|9
|Bowden
|27
|6-13
|4-5
|0-1
|3
|4
|19
|James
|26
|0-6
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|1
|0
|Johnson
|23
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Nkamhoua
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Gaines
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Plavsic
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Pember
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|12-16
|10-33
|14
|23
|68
Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Bowden 3-5, Pons 2-4, Vescovi 1-5, Johnson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Pons 3, Fulkerson, James, Johnson, Nkamhoua).
Turnovers: 14 (James 6, Fulkerson 4, Nkamhoua 3, Bowden).
Steals: 2 (Bowden, Vescovi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dotson
|39
|8-16
|6-8
|1-3
|7
|0
|22
|Garrett
|39
|2-5
|4-6
|0-7
|3
|2
|8
|Agbaji
|38
|6-12
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|3
|16
|Braun
|32
|2-8
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|7
|Azubuike
|27
|6-7
|6-11
|4-11
|0
|4
|18
|Moss
|20
|1-6
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Enaruna
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|20-33
|8-28
|12
|16
|74
Percentages: FG .463, FT .606.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Agbaji 3-7, Braun 1-4, Dotson 0-3, Moss 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Azubuike 4, Agbaji).
Turnovers: 6 (Azubuike 2, Dotson 2, Braun, Enaruna).
Steals: 9 (Garrett 4, Agbaji 2, Dotson 2, Azubuike).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tennessee
|30
|38
|—
|68
|Kansas
|37
|37
|—
|74
.
