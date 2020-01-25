FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pons 38 8-14 6-7 2-7 1 4 24
Fulkerson 33 7-12 1-1 7-12 2 4 15
Vescovi 32 4-9 0-1 0-5 3 5 9
Bowden 27 6-13 4-5 0-1 3 4 19
James 26 0-6 0-0 1-7 4 1 0
Johnson 23 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 1 1
Nkamhoua 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Gaines 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Plavsic 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Pember 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-55 12-16 10-33 14 23 68

Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Bowden 3-5, Pons 2-4, Vescovi 1-5, Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Pons 3, Fulkerson, James, Johnson, Nkamhoua).

Turnovers: 14 (James 6, Fulkerson 4, Nkamhoua 3, Bowden).

Steals: 2 (Bowden, Vescovi).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dotson 39 8-16 6-8 1-3 7 0 22
Garrett 39 2-5 4-6 0-7 3 2 8
Agbaji 38 6-12 1-3 1-2 1 3 16
Braun 32 2-8 2-2 1-4 1 3 7
Azubuike 27 6-7 6-11 4-11 0 4 18
Moss 20 1-6 0-1 0-0 0 3 2
Enaruna 5 0-0 1-2 1-1 0 1 1
Totals 200 25-54 20-33 8-28 12 16 74

Percentages: FG .463, FT .606.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Agbaji 3-7, Braun 1-4, Dotson 0-3, Moss 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Azubuike 4, Agbaji).

Turnovers: 6 (Azubuike 2, Dotson 2, Braun, Enaruna).

Steals: 9 (Garrett 4, Agbaji 2, Dotson 2, Azubuike).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee 30 38 68
Kansas 37 37 74

.