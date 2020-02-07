https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-24-COLORADO-71-CALIFORNIA-65-15037035.php
NO. 24 COLORADO 71, CALIFORNIA 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anticevich
|29
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Thiemann
|9
|0-0
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|1
|Austin
|34
|5-10
|4-6
|0-4
|3
|2
|15
|Bradley
|33
|6-12
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|4
|17
|South
|34
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|7
|Kelly
|27
|6-7
|0-1
|1-7
|0
|3
|12
|Thorpe
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Brown
|12
|2-2
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Kuany
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Serge
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-45
|8-17
|2-22
|9
|22
|65
Percentages: FG .556, FT .471.
3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Anticevich 2-4, Bradley 2-4, Austin 1-1, Brown 1-1, South 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Anticevich 4, Austin 2, Bradley 2, Brown, South, Thorpe).
Steals: 4 (Austin 2, Anticevich, Kelly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battey
|18
|1-2
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|Gatling
|27
|3-8
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|0
|10
|Wright
|34
|6-9
|3-5
|3-6
|4
|4
|17
|Bey
|32
|8-14
|4-6
|1-10
|0
|2
|21
|Schwartz
|29
|5-7
|2-3
|2-3
|4
|1
|14
|Siewert
|21
|0-7
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|1
|Parquet
|16
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Daniels
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kountz
|6
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Strating
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|16-24
|9-31
|15
|15
|71
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Schwartz 2-3, Wright 2-4, Gatling 2-7, Bey 1-4, Daniels 0-2, Siewert 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bey).
Turnovers: 8 (Wright 3, Bey 2, Gatling, Kountz, Siewert).
Steals: 4 (Bey, Kountz, Schwartz, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|California
|28
|37
|—
|65
|Colorado
|28
|43
|—
|71
.
