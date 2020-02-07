Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anticevich 29 3-6 0-0 0-2 1 1 8
Thiemann 9 0-0 1-4 1-2 0 3 1
Austin 34 5-10 4-6 0-4 3 2 15
Bradley 33 6-12 3-4 0-4 1 4 17
South 34 3-7 0-0 0-2 0 3 7
Kelly 27 6-7 0-1 1-7 0 3 12
Thorpe 13 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Brown 12 2-2 0-2 0-1 3 2 5
Kuany 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Serge 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-45 8-17 2-22 9 22 65

Percentages: FG .556, FT .471.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Anticevich 2-4, Bradley 2-4, Austin 1-1, Brown 1-1, South 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Anticevich 4, Austin 2, Bradley 2, Brown, South, Thorpe).

Steals: 4 (Austin 2, Anticevich, Kelly).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
COLORADO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Battey 18 1-2 2-3 1-3 1 4 4
Gatling 27 3-8 2-2 0-2 4 0 10
Wright 34 6-9 3-5 3-6 4 4 17
Bey 32 8-14 4-6 1-10 0 2 21
Schwartz 29 5-7 2-3 2-3 4 1 14
Siewert 21 0-7 1-2 2-4 1 2 1
Parquet 16 0-0 2-2 0-0 1 1 2
Daniels 11 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Kountz 6 1-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 2
Strating 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-50 16-24 9-31 15 15 71

Percentages: FG .480, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Schwartz 2-3, Wright 2-4, Gatling 2-7, Bey 1-4, Daniels 0-2, Siewert 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bey).

Turnovers: 8 (Wright 3, Bey 2, Gatling, Kountz, Siewert).

Steals: 4 (Bey, Kountz, Schwartz, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

California 28 37 65
Colorado 28 43 71

.