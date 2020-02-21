https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-23-BYU-85-SANTA-CLARA-75-15072663.php
NO. 23 BYU 85, SANTA CLARA 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SANTA CLARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Justice
|30
|4-10
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|2
|10
|Vrankic
|34
|10-19
|8-13
|1-11
|1
|2
|28
|Bediako
|21
|3-7
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|9
|Wertz
|34
|2-8
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|2
|8
|J.Williams
|29
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|3
|Mitchell
|25
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|4
|6
|Eaddy
|21
|4-6
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|11
|G.Williams
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|13-20
|4-32
|18
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .458, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Eaddy 3-3, Justice 2-4, Wertz 2-6, J.Williams 1-3, Mitchell 0-2, Vrankic 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Vrankic).
Turnovers: 11 (Vrankic 4, Wertz 3, Eaddy 2, Bediako, J.Williams).
Steals: 6 (Justice 2, Vrankic 2, J.Williams, Wertz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Childs
|28
|8-20
|4-10
|4-11
|2
|4
|22
|Lee
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|3
|Barcello
|34
|1-3
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|1
|2
|Haws
|34
|8-14
|12-12
|0-2
|9
|1
|28
|Toolson
|36
|7-14
|6-10
|1-10
|0
|0
|20
|Harding
|24
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Seljaas
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Baxter
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-62
|22-32
|8-38
|12
|13
|85
Percentages: FG .484, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Childs 2-4, Lee 1-1, Barcello 0-1, Harding 0-1, Seljaas 0-1, Toolson 0-2, Haws 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Harding, Lee, Toolson).
Turnovers: 7 (Haws 2, Baxter, Harding, Lee, Seljaas, Toolson).
Steals: 6 (Barcello 2, Haws 2, Childs, Seljaas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Santa Clara
|30
|45
|—
|75
|BYU
|40
|45
|—
|85
.
