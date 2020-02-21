Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SANTA CLARA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Justice 30 4-10 0-0 0-8 1 2 10
Vrankic 34 10-19 8-13 1-11 1 2 28
Bediako 21 3-7 3-3 1-2 0 3 9
Wertz 34 2-8 2-2 0-0 5 2 8
J.Williams 29 1-3 0-0 0-3 3 4 3
Mitchell 25 3-6 0-0 1-5 6 4 6
Eaddy 21 4-6 0-2 1-2 2 2 11
G.Williams 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-59 13-20 4-32 18 19 75

Percentages: FG .458, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Eaddy 3-3, Justice 2-4, Wertz 2-6, J.Williams 1-3, Mitchell 0-2, Vrankic 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Vrankic).

Turnovers: 11 (Vrankic 4, Wertz 3, Eaddy 2, Bediako, J.Williams).

Steals: 6 (Justice 2, Vrankic 2, J.Williams, Wertz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BYU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Childs 28 8-20 4-10 4-11 2 4 22
Lee 14 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 2 3
Barcello 34 1-3 0-0 1-7 1 1 2
Haws 34 8-14 12-12 0-2 9 1 28
Toolson 36 7-14 6-10 1-10 0 0 20
Harding 24 4-5 0-0 0-3 0 1 8
Seljaas 23 1-2 0-0 1-4 0 2 2
Baxter 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 30-62 22-32 8-38 12 13 85

Percentages: FG .484, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Childs 2-4, Lee 1-1, Barcello 0-1, Harding 0-1, Seljaas 0-1, Toolson 0-2, Haws 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Harding, Lee, Toolson).

Turnovers: 7 (Haws 2, Baxter, Harding, Lee, Seljaas, Toolson).

Steals: 6 (Barcello 2, Haws 2, Childs, Seljaas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Santa Clara 30 45 75
BYU 40 45 85

