FG FT Reb
UCONN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akok 34 3-5 0-0 2-4 0 3 7
Vital 33 6-10 0-0 0-8 3 1 13
Carlton 30 6-9 0-0 0-6 0 5 12
Gilbert 28 6-14 0-0 0-2 5 3 12
Bouknight 26 1-5 3-3 0-0 0 1 5
Gaffney 18 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Adams 17 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 4
Wilson 14 0-1 0-0 0-3 1 3 0
Totals 200 25-51 3-3 2-25 10 16 55

Percentages: FG .490, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Akok 1-2, Vital 1-4, Bouknight 0-1, Adams 0-2, Gaffney 0-2, Gilbert 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Akok 3, Carlton 2, Wilson).

Turnovers: 16 (Vital 5, Gilbert 4, Bouknight 2, Carlton 2, Adams, Gaffney, Wilson).

Steals: 1 (Gilbert).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VILLANOVA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gillespie 39 5-12 0-0 0-4 3 1 12
Bey 37 3-9 1-2 2-3 3 3 9
Samuels 35 6-10 3-6 2-5 1 2 19
Robinson-Earl 31 2-6 6-6 2-6 2 0 11
Moore 27 1-4 2-2 0-4 1 2 5
Swider 13 1-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Slater 12 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 2 0
Antoine 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Totals 200 19-49 12-16 6-22 12 12 61

Percentages: FG .388, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Samuels 4-6, Gillespie 2-4, Bey 2-5, Robinson-Earl 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Moore 1-3, Swider 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson-Earl, Samuels, Swider).

Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Samuels 3, Bey 2, Antoine, Gillespie).

Steals: 9 (Robinson-Earl 3, Samuels 3, Gillespie 2, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

UConn 21 34 55
Villanova 27 34 61

.