NO. 14 VILLANOVA 61, UCONN 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akok
|34
|3-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Vital
|33
|6-10
|0-0
|0-8
|3
|1
|13
|Carlton
|30
|6-9
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|5
|12
|Gilbert
|28
|6-14
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|12
|Bouknight
|26
|1-5
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Gaffney
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Adams
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Wilson
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|3-3
|2-25
|10
|16
|55
Percentages: FG .490, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Akok 1-2, Vital 1-4, Bouknight 0-1, Adams 0-2, Gaffney 0-2, Gilbert 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Akok 3, Carlton 2, Wilson).
Turnovers: 16 (Vital 5, Gilbert 4, Bouknight 2, Carlton 2, Adams, Gaffney, Wilson).
Steals: 1 (Gilbert).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillespie
|39
|5-12
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|12
|Bey
|37
|3-9
|1-2
|2-3
|3
|3
|9
|Samuels
|35
|6-10
|3-6
|2-5
|1
|2
|19
|Robinson-Earl
|31
|2-6
|6-6
|2-6
|2
|0
|11
|Moore
|27
|1-4
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Swider
|13
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Slater
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Antoine
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|19-49
|12-16
|6-22
|12
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .388, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Samuels 4-6, Gillespie 2-4, Bey 2-5, Robinson-Earl 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Moore 1-3, Swider 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson-Earl, Samuels, Swider).
Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Samuels 3, Bey 2, Antoine, Gillespie).
Steals: 9 (Robinson-Earl 3, Samuels 3, Gillespie 2, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UConn
|21
|34
|—
|55
|Villanova
|27
|34
|—
|61
.
