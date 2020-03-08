Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NORTH CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 39 4-14 1-2 0-2 5 3 9
Bacot 24 5-7 3-6 6-12 0 4 13
Brooks 37 9-22 8-10 9-13 0 3 26
Black 30 3-10 0-0 0-3 3 3 7
B.Robinson 29 4-8 0-0 0-0 0 4 11
Keeling 19 1-6 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Pierce 13 1-2 2-2 2-3 1 1 4
Platek 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Miller 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Francis 1 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 29-71 14-20 17-36 9 22 76

Percentages: FG .408, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (B.Robinson 3-5, Black 1-5, Anthony 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Black).

Turnovers: 9 (Anthony 2, Bacot 2, Black 2, B.Robinson, Miller, Pierce).

Steals: 4 (Anthony 2, B.Robinson, Brooks).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DUKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
DeLaurier 11 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 4 4
J.Robinson 25 4-7 1-2 1-6 3 3 13
White 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jones 39 4-13 10-10 1-3 11 2 21
Stanley 36 6-10 4-4 1-6 1 1 19
Carey 27 8-14 9-11 2-10 0 3 25
Goldwire 24 0-2 3-4 0-2 2 1 3
Moore 23 1-4 2-2 3-5 2 1 4
Hurt 9 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-53 29-33 10-35 19 15 89

Percentages: FG .472, FT .879.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (J.Robinson 4-6, Stanley 3-5, Jones 3-7, Carey 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, Hurt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Robinson 4, Jones 2, Carey, DeLaurier).

Turnovers: 12 (Carey 3, Stanley 3, Jones 2, Moore 2, Goldwire, J.Robinson).

Steals: 6 (DeLaurier 3, Carey, J.Robinson, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Carolina 34 42 76
Duke 42 47 89

A_9,314 (9,314).