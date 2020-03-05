https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-11-CREIGHTON-91-GEORGETOWN-76-15106473.php
NO. 11 CREIGHTON 91, GEORGETOWN 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pickett
|36
|5-16
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|17
|Wahab
|27
|7-9
|0-3
|6-12
|0
|3
|14
|Allen
|32
|2-10
|4-6
|1-7
|3
|3
|10
|Blair
|40
|8-23
|3-3
|4-7
|7
|1
|22
|Mosely
|37
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|1
|6
|Ighoefe
|13
|1-1
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|1
|2
|Robinson
|7
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Muresan
|6
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Azinge
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-65
|16-23
|16-40
|17
|12
|76
Percentages: FG .400, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Blair 3-8, Pickett 3-9, Allen 2-3, Mosely 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ighoefe, Mosely, Pickett).
Turnovers: 9 (Blair 3, Mosely 3, Allen 2, Ighoefe).
Steals: 7 (Blair 3, Wahab 2, Pickett, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: coach Patrick Ewing, 8:23 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bishop
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Jefferson
|32
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|6
|Alexander
|30
|5-11
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|3
|18
|Ballock
|31
|7-14
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|20
|Zegarowski
|30
|8-10
|0-0
|0-4
|8
|3
|20
|Mahoney
|21
|5-14
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|2
|14
|Mitchell
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|1
|2
|K.Jones
|15
|3-5
|1-1
|3-6
|1
|4
|7
|Canfield
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Windham
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Scurry
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Zeil
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-66
|8-8
|7-31
|19
|20
|91
Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Ballock 6-13, Zegarowski 4-6, Alexander 4-8, Mahoney 3-4, Scurry 0-1, Zeil 0-1, Windham 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (K.Jones 2, Bishop, Mitchell, Zegarowski).
Turnovers: 10 (Alexander 3, Bishop 2, Jefferson, K.Jones, Mahoney, Zegarowski, Zeil).
Steals: 6 (K.Jones 2, Mitchell 2, Alexander, Jefferson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgetown
|33
|43
|—
|76
|Creighton
|48
|43
|—
|91
.
