FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Montgomery 12 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 3 4
Richards 31 5-8 3-4 4-6 0 4 13
Hagans 31 4-8 1-2 0-3 4 0 11
Maxey 37 5-15 3-4 1-4 4 2 14
Quickley 37 7-12 5-6 0-4 5 3 21
Sestina 27 4-8 0-0 4-8 1 3 11
Brooks 15 1-3 0-0 1-3 1 1 2
Juzang 9 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Totals 200 29-61 12-16 11-30 15 17 79

Percentages: FG .475, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Sestina 3-4, Hagans 2-4, Quickley 2-4, Juzang 1-2, Maxey 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Richards 6, Montgomery 2, Hagans, Maxey, Sestina).

Turnovers: 11 (Hagans 3, Maxey 3, Sestina 3, Quickley, Richards).

Steals: 5 (Quickley 3, Brooks, Sestina).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Days 27 5-14 2-2 8-11 0 3 13
Watford 30 3-13 3-4 2-5 0 1 10
Williams 27 1-6 3-6 4-6 2 3 5
Mays 35 7-12 2-2 0-4 1 3 17
Smart 36 3-10 1-2 2-7 8 1 7
Taylor 27 3-6 6-8 2-5 0 2 13
Manning 17 4-5 0-0 1-2 1 3 11
Totals 200 26-66 17-24 19-40 12 16 76

Percentages: FG .394, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Manning 3-3, Days 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Mays 1-4, Watford 1-4, Smart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Manning, Watford, Williams).

Turnovers: 12 (Days 3, Mays 3, Smart 2, Williams 2, Manning, Watford).

Steals: 6 (Days 2, Watford 2, Smart, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kentucky 29 50 79
LSU 28 48 76

.