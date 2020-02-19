https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-10-KENTUCKY-79-LSU-76-15066510.php
NO. 10 KENTUCKY 79, LSU 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Montgomery
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Richards
|31
|5-8
|3-4
|4-6
|0
|4
|13
|Hagans
|31
|4-8
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|0
|11
|Maxey
|37
|5-15
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|14
|Quickley
|37
|7-12
|5-6
|0-4
|5
|3
|21
|Sestina
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|3
|11
|Brooks
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Juzang
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|12-16
|11-30
|15
|17
|79
Percentages: FG .475, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Sestina 3-4, Hagans 2-4, Quickley 2-4, Juzang 1-2, Maxey 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Richards 6, Montgomery 2, Hagans, Maxey, Sestina).
Turnovers: 11 (Hagans 3, Maxey 3, Sestina 3, Quickley, Richards).
Steals: 5 (Quickley 3, Brooks, Sestina).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Days
|27
|5-14
|2-2
|8-11
|0
|3
|13
|Watford
|30
|3-13
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|10
|Williams
|27
|1-6
|3-6
|4-6
|2
|3
|5
|Mays
|35
|7-12
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|17
|Smart
|36
|3-10
|1-2
|2-7
|8
|1
|7
|Taylor
|27
|3-6
|6-8
|2-5
|0
|2
|13
|Manning
|17
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|11
|Totals
|200
|26-66
|17-24
|19-40
|12
|16
|76
Percentages: FG .394, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Manning 3-3, Days 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Mays 1-4, Watford 1-4, Smart 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Manning, Watford, Williams).
Turnovers: 12 (Days 3, Mays 3, Smart 2, Williams 2, Manning, Watford).
Steals: 6 (Days 2, Watford 2, Smart, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kentucky
|29
|50
|—
|79
|LSU
|28
|48
|—
|76
