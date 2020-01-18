FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Quickley 40 3-14 6-7 4-10 2 2 13
Hagans 33 4-11 3-5 0-7 6 5 13
Richards 29 6-8 5-6 3-9 0 2 17
Maxey 27 5-7 1-1 1-6 2 3 11
Sestina 21 1-4 0-0 2-3 1 4 3
Brooks 17 3-4 4-6 1-7 0 2 10
Montgomery 17 0-1 1-2 0-2 1 5 1
Juzang 16 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 1 5
Whitney 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-54 20-27 11-45 12 25 73

Percentages: FG .444, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Hagans 2-4, Juzang 1-2, Sestina 1-2, Quickley 1-5, Maxey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 2, Brooks, Maxey, Montgomery).

Turnovers: 15 (Brooks 3, Montgomery 3, Richards 3, Maxey 2, Quickley 2, Hagans, Sestina).

Steals: 4 (Maxey 2, Brooks, Sestina).

Technical Fouls: coach John Calipari, 8:19 second.

FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Joe 37 4-14 2-2 2-5 0 2 13
Jones 35 5-15 8-12 1-6 2 5 19
Whitt 35 3-9 8-8 1-5 2 2 14
Harris 28 2-6 0-0 0-2 1 3 6
Sills 26 1-6 1-2 0-1 1 5 4
Bailey 24 2-5 1-6 1-5 2 3 6
Chaney 15 2-2 0-0 1-3 0 2 4
Totals 200 19-57 20-30 6-27 8 22 66

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Joe 3-11, Harris 2-4, Sills 1-2, Bailey 1-3, Jones 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bailey 2, Whitt 2, Chaney).

Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Harris 2, Whitt 2, Chaney, Joe).

Steals: 8 (Bailey 3, Jones 2, Chaney, Joe, Whitt).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kentucky 36 37 73
Arkansas 27 39 66

.