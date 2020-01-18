https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-10-KENTUCKY-73-ARKANSAS-66-14986775.php
NO. 10 KENTUCKY 73, ARKANSAS 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Quickley
|40
|3-14
|6-7
|4-10
|2
|2
|13
|Hagans
|33
|4-11
|3-5
|0-7
|6
|5
|13
|Richards
|29
|6-8
|5-6
|3-9
|0
|2
|17
|Maxey
|27
|5-7
|1-1
|1-6
|2
|3
|11
|Sestina
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|3
|Brooks
|17
|3-4
|4-6
|1-7
|0
|2
|10
|Montgomery
|17
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|1
|Juzang
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Whitney
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|20-27
|11-45
|12
|25
|73
Percentages: FG .444, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Hagans 2-4, Juzang 1-2, Sestina 1-2, Quickley 1-5, Maxey 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 2, Brooks, Maxey, Montgomery).
Turnovers: 15 (Brooks 3, Montgomery 3, Richards 3, Maxey 2, Quickley 2, Hagans, Sestina).
Steals: 4 (Maxey 2, Brooks, Sestina).
Technical Fouls: coach John Calipari, 8:19 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Joe
|37
|4-14
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|13
|Jones
|35
|5-15
|8-12
|1-6
|2
|5
|19
|Whitt
|35
|3-9
|8-8
|1-5
|2
|2
|14
|Harris
|28
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Sills
|26
|1-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|5
|4
|Bailey
|24
|2-5
|1-6
|1-5
|2
|3
|6
|Chaney
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|20-30
|6-27
|8
|22
|66
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Joe 3-11, Harris 2-4, Sills 1-2, Bailey 1-3, Jones 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bailey 2, Whitt 2, Chaney).
Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Harris 2, Whitt 2, Chaney, Joe).
Steals: 8 (Bailey 3, Jones 2, Chaney, Joe, Whitt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kentucky
|36
|37
|—
|73
|Arkansas
|27
|39
|—
|66
