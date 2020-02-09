Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anei 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 5 0
McGriff 23 2-6 7-8 1-8 1 5 11
Likekele 36 5-12 1-4 3-10 5 3 11
Ke.Boone 8 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Laurent 30 3-3 3-3 2-5 0 5 9
Waters 34 5-9 4-4 0-2 5 4 16
Dziagwa 30 4-12 0-0 0-0 0 1 10
Ka.Boone 13 4-5 2-2 3-5 0 5 10
De.Mitchell 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Roessink 8 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-51 17-22 9-32 11 29 70

Percentages: FG .471, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Waters 2-4, Dziagwa 2-9, Ke.Boone 1-1, De.Mitchell 0-1, Likekele 0-1, McGriff 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anei, Ka.Boone, Likekele).

Turnovers: 15 (Likekele 5, Anei 4, McGriff 3, De.Mitchell, Ka.Boone, Waters).

Steals: 4 (Waters 3, McGriff).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BAYLOR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gillespie 26 4-9 4-6 7-11 0 4 12
Butler 32 5-15 1-3 0-0 6 4 15
Da.Mitchell 35 2-6 6-10 1-2 5 2 10
Teague 37 6-9 8-11 2-7 1 1 24
Vital 27 6-10 1-3 4-6 0 3 13
Bandoo 26 1-4 0-0 0-1 3 1 2
Clark 8 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 4 2
Mayer 7 0-5 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Thamba 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-59 20-33 15-29 15 20 78

Percentages: FG .424, FT .606.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Teague 4-7, Butler 4-12, Da.Mitchell 0-2, Mayer 0-2, Bandoo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gillespie 2, Vital).

Turnovers: 9 (Clark 2, Teague 2, Vital 2, Bandoo, Da.Mitchell, Gillespie).

Steals: 5 (Butler 2, Vital 2, Gillespie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St. 26 44 70
Baylor 35 43 78

A_7,675 (10,284).