FG FT Reb
CENT. ARKANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Koval 36 4-9 3-4 1-6 1 4 11
D.Jones 35 9-16 2-3 1-7 7 2 26
Bergersen 33 3-8 4-5 0-0 2 3 12
Baker 28 4-9 0-0 1-3 1 0 11
Kayouloud 28 3-8 0-1 1-5 3 0 6
Chatham 15 2-4 0-0 0-5 1 2 4
Weidenaar 15 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Cooper 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Shittu 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 26-56 9-13 4-27 15 15 72

Percentages: FG .464, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (D.Jones 6-7, Baker 3-6, Bergersen 2-5, Kayouloud 0-1, Koval 0-1, Weidenaar 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Koval 4, Weidenaar).

Turnovers: 13 (Bergersen 6, Koval 2, Weidenaar 2, Cooper, D.Jones, Kayouloud).

Steals: 3 (Baker, D.Jones, Weidenaar).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NICHOLLS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
A.Jones 36 9-17 1-2 4-5 5 0 20
Hunter 32 4-6 0-0 0-5 0 2 11
K.Johnson 29 3-6 0-0 0-4 5 4 8
McClanahan 28 1-11 4-5 1-2 3 2 7
Harvey 27 8-10 6-7 1-6 1 3 24
Alatishe 18 2-7 2-2 0-3 0 4 6
Moore 18 1-2 0-0 1-5 0 0 3
Buford 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McGhee 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Lyons 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-60 13-16 7-30 15 16 79

Percentages: FG .467, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Hunter 3-4, Harvey 2-2, K.Johnson 2-4, Moore 1-2, A.Jones 1-3, McClanahan 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Alatishe 3, Hunter).

Turnovers: 9 (K.Johnson 3, A.Jones 2, Buford 2, Harvey 2).

Steals: 8 (K.Johnson 4, Hunter 2, A.Jones, Harvey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cent. Arkansas 43 29 72
Nicholls 30 49 79

A_679 (3,800).