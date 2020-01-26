https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NICHOLLS-77-NEW-ORLEANS-72-15004843.php
NICHOLLS 77, NEW ORLEANS 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harvey
|36
|8-11
|5-6
|1-6
|0
|3
|22
|Hunter
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|6
|K.Johnson
|32
|3-5
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|4
|10
|McClanahan
|32
|3-11
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|8
|Alatishe
|23
|6-7
|1-1
|1-8
|2
|3
|13
|McGhee
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|17
|6-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|12
|Lyons
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Buford
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-55
|9-12
|4-30
|9
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .582, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (K.Johnson 2-3, Harvey 1-1, McClanahan 1-3, McGhee 0-1, Hunter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Alatishe 2, Hunter 2, McClanahan 2, Jones).
Turnovers: 20 (Harvey 4, Alatishe 3, Hunter 3, Jones 3, K.Johnson 3, McClanahan 3, McGhee).
Steals: 7 (McClanahan 4, Hunter 2, K.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|B.Robinson
|37
|6-19
|3-6
|2-6
|3
|1
|16
|Green
|36
|6-12
|8-10
|0-4
|3
|1
|21
|Key
|35
|3-6
|1-4
|1-4
|0
|5
|7
|Bohannon
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|7
|Berzat
|24
|2-4
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|2
|6
|Myers
|23
|5-5
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|5
|11
|Gates
|16
|2-3
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Brown
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Carson
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|14-27
|6-19
|14
|18
|72
Percentages: FG .474, FT .519.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Berzat 1-1, Green 1-2, Bohannon 1-3, B.Robinson 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Key 4, Myers 4, B.Robinson, Berzat, Bohannon, Green).
Steals: 14 (Green 6, B.Robinson 4, Berzat 3, Myers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nicholls
|44
|33
|—
|77
|New Orleans
|34
|38
|—
|72
A_1,294 (8,933).
View Comments