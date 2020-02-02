Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kelly 37 5-13 2-2 1-2 6 4 15
Marfo 28 5-6 1-4 7-15 2 3 11
McGuire 28 0-6 0-0 0-5 5 0 0
Williams 27 3-8 0-0 0-4 1 1 8
Balanc 23 1-7 1-3 3-5 0 2 3
Rigoni 21 4-6 0-0 0-2 0 0 11
Falzon 13 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Pinkney 12 2-2 0-0 1-4 0 1 4
Pickron 11 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Totals 200 23-53 4-9 12-38 15 12 59

Percentages: FG .434, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Rigoni 3-4, Kelly 3-8, Williams 2-4, Pickron 1-1, Falzon 0-1, Balanc 0-2, McGuire 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Pinkney 4, Marfo).

Turnovers: 20 (McGuire 7, Kelly 5, Williams 5, Marfo, Pinkney, Rigoni).

Steals: 1 (Balanc).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NIAGARA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hammond 35 10-16 0-0 1-6 4 2 23
Roberts 27 2-5 0-0 0-1 3 1 5
Towns 26 8-9 3-6 0-2 3 1 19
Kuakumensah 25 5-8 0-1 1-4 0 3 10
Solomon 25 2-6 0-1 1-3 2 1 4
Brown 18 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 4 3
Levnaic 17 1-5 0-0 1-3 2 3 2
Kratholm 14 2-7 0-0 1-3 0 1 4
MacDonald 13 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 5
Totals 200 33-62 3-8 5-24 17 16 75

Percentages: FG .532, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hammond 3-5, Brown 1-1, MacDonald 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Levnaic 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Levnaic 2, Kratholm).

Turnovers: 2 (Roberts, Towns).

Steals: 13 (Hammond 3, Kuakumensah 3, Levnaic 2, Towns 2, Brown, Roberts, Solomon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Quinnipiac 18 41 59
Niagara 33 42 75

A_935 (2,400).