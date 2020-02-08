https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Scoring-Leaders-15040601.php
NHL Scoring Leaders
Recommended Video:
Through Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|54
|29
|54
|83
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|54
|30
|50
|80
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|55
|38
|37
|75
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|52
|30
|44
|74
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|52
|27
|45
|72
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|55
|23
|46
|69
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|53
|19
|49
|68
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|54
|31
|37
|68
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|55
|40
|28
|68
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|54
|25
|41
|66
|John Carlson, WSH
|54
|14
|51
|65
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|53
|25
|40
|65
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|51
|25
|33
|58
3 tied with 57 pts.
View Comments