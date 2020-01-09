https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Scoring-Leaders-14961895.php
NHL Scoring Leaders
Through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|45
|24
|45
|69
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|45
|25
|42
|67
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|44
|26
|39
|65
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|44
|32
|30
|62
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|44
|20
|41
|61
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|42
|23
|35
|58
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|43
|17
|40
|57
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|44
|24
|31
|55
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|42
|26
|29
|55
|John Carlson, WSH
|45
|13
|41
|54
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|45
|31
|23
|54
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|44
|21
|28
|49
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|41
|15
|32
|47
3 tied with 45 pts.
