NHL Scoring Leaders
Through Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|37
|20
|39
|59
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|37
|21
|37
|58
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|34
|21
|31
|52
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|35
|18
|33
|51
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|35
|24
|26
|50
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|35
|28
|21
|49
|John Carlson, WSH
|35
|12
|33
|45
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|33
|20
|23
|43
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|33
|11
|30
|41
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|35
|18
|22
|40
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|33
|11
|26
|37
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|34
|16
|20
|36
|Jake Guentzel, PIT
|34
|17
|19
|36
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|35
|21
|15
|36
4 tied with 35 pts.
