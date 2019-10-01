https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Goalies-14482541.php NHL Goalies Published 10:07 am EDT, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Rk No Name G Min Avg W L OT EN SO GA Sav SV% GA PIM Most Popular 1 CT cop arrested in pistol-whipping, assault at motel 2 New Milford officials address investigations and allegations 3 Information sought from Kent veterans 4 Arabian horse farm to be featured 5 Donation 6 Danbury police investigate serious weekend crash 7 Pet photo contest under way View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.