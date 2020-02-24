Recommended Video:

Through Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 62 36 62 98 -9 16 12 0 10 191 18.8
David Pastrnak Boston 63 45 43 88 20 34 19 0 8 247 18.2
Connor McDavid Edmonton 56 31 53 84 -7 26 11 0 5 186 16.7
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 61 33 51 84 8 12 10 0 4 285 11.6
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 60 31 52 83 33 18 7 0 4 189 16.4
Brad Marchand Boston 63 24 54 78 25 70 5 0 5 168 14.3
Patrick Kane Chicago 62 27 50 77 6 36 6 0 2 234 11.5
Jack Eichel Buffalo 61 35 42 77 14 34 10 1 9 206 17.0
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 62 22 54 76 8 28 5 0 3 134 16.4
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 60 29 46 75 26 32 4 0 6 183 15.8
Auston Matthews Toronto 63 43 30 73 16 8 11 0 4 254 16.9
John Carlson Washington 62 15 57 72 15 22 2 0 6 172 8.7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 64 26 41 67 -5 45 10 0 6 152 17.1
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 56 29 36 65 14 22 10 0 6 173 16.8
Mark Stone Vegas 64 21 42 63 14 27 6 0 3 167 12.6
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 64 30 33 63 -2 32 8 1 6 210 14.3
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 47 21 41 62 11 48 5 0 4 149 14.1
J.T. Miller Vancouver 61 24 38 62 13 43 8 0 3 142 16.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 52 15 46 61 1 14 6 0 2 132 11.4
Aleksander Barkov Florida 59 20 41 61 5 16 7 0 2 157 12.7