Through Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 50 27 50 77 -2 22 10 0 3 163 16.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 50 27 50 77 -14 14 10 0 7 149 18.1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 49 30 42 72 7 8 9 0 3 229 13.1
David Pastrnak Boston 51 37 33 70 16 30 16 0 6 200 18.5
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 47 26 42 68 22 14 6 0 3 146 17.8
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 49 18 47 65 11 24 3 0 3 111 16.2
Brad Marchand Boston 51 21 44 65 20 53 4 0 4 135 15.6
Patrick Kane Chicago 51 25 38 63 4 34 6 0 2 192 13.0
Jack Eichel Buffalo 49 29 34 63 12 30 6 1 6 166 17.5
John Carlson Washington 51 13 47 60 16 18 2 0 6 145 9.0
Auston Matthews Toronto 51 36 24 60 17 6 9 0 4 202 17.8
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 49 22 36 58 17 26 4 0 3 149 14.8
Aleksander Barkov Florida 49 16 38 54 7 16 7 0 2 131 12.2
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 51 23 31 54 -1 43 7 0 5 116 19.8
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 47 22 31 53 5 18 8 0 4 151 14.6
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 51 21 31 52 9 12 7 0 5 129 16.3
David Perron St. Louis 51 22 30 52 0 42 9 0 8 122 18.0
Alex Ovechkin Washington 50 35 17 52 -9 24 11 0 2 229 15.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 40 13 37 50 4 10 5 0 1 104 12.5
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 51 25 25 50 -4 30 7 0 6 163 15.3