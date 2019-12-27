Through Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 40 21 41 62 -5 20 9 0 2 125 16.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 40 22 39 61 -15 10 6 0 6 122 18.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 37 21 34 55 3 6 7 0 3 168 12.5
Brad Marchand Boston 38 19 35 54 18 45 3 0 4 105 18.1
David Pastrnak Boston 38 28 26 54 13 28 13 0 6 143 19.6
Jack Eichel Buffalo 37 24 27 51 13 16 6 0 4 134 17.9
John Carlson Washington 38 13 35 48 19 16 2 0 6 107 12.1
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 36 14 34 48 9 20 3 0 3 79 17.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 38 20 26 46 -1 30 5 0 2 137 14.6
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 36 20 25 45 14 12 6 0 3 107 18.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 38 24 19 43 14 6 6 0 3 136 17.6
Aleksander Barkov Florida 36 11 29 40 3 14 6 0 2 101 10.9
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 34 13 27 40 6 16 3 0 1 99 13.1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 37 17 22 39 1 28 6 0 5 91 18.7
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 38 17 22 39 0 10 6 0 4 101 16.8
Teuvo Teravainen Carolina 37 7 30 37 13 6 2 1 0 107 6.5
David Perron St. Louis 38 15 22 37 -1 26 5 0 5 92 16.3
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 37 16 21 37 12 28 5 0 3 104 15.4
Max Pacioretty Vegas 40 16 21 37 5 21 4 0 1 161 9.9
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 36 18 19 37 7 14 5 0 3 114 15.8