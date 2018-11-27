NFL Team Game Highs and Lows
54, L.A. Rams vs. Kansas City 11/19
52, Pittsburgh vs. Carolina 11/8
51, New Orleans at Cincinnati 11/11
51, Kansas City at L.A. Rams 11/19
48, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 9/9
48, N.Y. Jets at Detroit 9/10
48, Chicago vs. Tampa Bay 9/30
48, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia 11/18
|Fewest
0, Arizona at L.A. Rams 9/16
0, Buffalo at Green Bay 9/30
0, Tennessee vs. Baltimore 10/14
3, Buffalo at Baltimore 9/9
3, Oakland vs. Seattle 10/14
3, Oakland at San Francisco 11/1
3, Tampa Bay vs. Washington 11/11
|TOTAL YARDS
|Most
576, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati 10/28
565, Oakland vs. Cleveland 9/30 (OT)
556, L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota 9/27
551, Kansas City vs. Cincinnati 10/21
546, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia 11/18
546, Kansas City at L.A. Rams 11/19
|Fewest
106, Tennessee vs. Baltimore 10/14
137, Arizona at L.A. Rams 9/16
145, Buffalo at Green Bay 9/30
149, Arizona at L.A. Chargers 11/25
153, Buffalo at Baltimore 9/9
|RUSHING YARDS
|Most
323, N.Y. Jets vs. Denver 10/7
281, Houston vs. Tennessee 11/26
273, Seattle at L.A. Rams 11/11
270, L.A. Rams at Denver 10/14
267, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati 11/18
|Fewest
14, Minnesota vs. Buffalo 9/23
19, Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore 9/30
22, Minnesota at Chicago 11/18
26, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville 11/18
26, Atlanta at New Orleans 11/22
|NET PASSING YARDS
|Most
456, L.A. Rams vs. Minnesota 9/27
452, Pittsburgh at Denver 11/25
450, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati 10/28
448, Kansas City at L.A. Rams 11/19
442, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City 9/16
|Fewest
51, Tennessee vs. Baltimore 10/14
64, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh 11/18
70, Buffalo at Baltimore 9/9
79, Buffalo vs. Tennessee 10/7
83, Arizona at L.A. Rams 9/16
83, Tennessee at Jacksonville 9/23
|TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
|Most
11, Tennessee vs. Baltimore 10/14
|PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
|Most
5, Detroit vs. N.Y. Jets 9/10
|FUMBLES LOST
|Most
3, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT)
3, San Francisco vs. Arizona 10/7
3, Green Bay at Detroit 10/7
3, Atlanta at New Orleans 11/22
|TURNOVERS
|TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
|Most
6, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT) (3 fumbles; 3 interceptions)
|FIRST DOWNS
|Most
34, Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland 10/21 (OT)
|Fewest
5, Arizona at L.A. Rams 9/16
|FIRST DOWNS RUSHING
|Most
18, New Orleans at Cincinnati 11/11
|FIRST DOWNS PASSING
|Most
25, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City 9/16
|Fewest
4, Arizona at L.A. Rams 9/16
4, New England at Detroit 9/23
4, Arizona at L.A. Chargers 11/25
|FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
|Most
7, Washington at Arizona 9/9
7, Kansas City vs. San Francisco 9/23
7, Buffalo vs. Chicago 11/4
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|Most
40:12, Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis 9/23
40:12, San Francisco vs. Arizona 10/7