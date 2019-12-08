WEEK 14

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
New England 20 9 29 7 4 11 = +18
Pittsburgh 15 15 30 13 6 19 = +11
Baltimore 11 8 19 6 5 11 = +8
Kansas City 12 7 19 2 9 11 = +8
Tennessee 11 8 19 6 8 14 = +5
Buffalo 8 7 15 9 4 13 = +2
Houston 6 9 15 8 6 14 = +1
Oakland 8 5 13 8 6 14 = -1
Denver 7 4 11 8 5 13 = -2
Indianapolis 8 7 15 10 8 18 = -3
Jacksonville 8 7 15 7 11 18 = -3
Cleveland 11 5 16 14 6 20 = -4
N.Y. Jets 7 8 15 13 7 20 = -5
L.A. Chargers 9 3 12 15 6 21 = -9
Cincinnati 5 5 10 10 12 22 = -12
Miami 8 1 9 16 7 23 = -14
AFC Totals 154 108 262 152 110 262 = 0

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
New Orleans 10 8 18 6 1 7 = +11
Green Bay 12 6 18 2 6 8 = +10
Seattle 11 16 27 4 13 17 = +10
San Francisco 11 13 24 10 8 18 = +6
Arizona 6 6 12 6 3 9 = +3
Minnesota 11 7 18 4 11 15 = +3
Washington 13 6 19 11 6 17 = +2
Chicago 8 8 16 10 5 15 = +1
Detroit 5 11 16 10 7 17 = -1
Carolina 13 7 20 11 11 22 = -2
Dallas 5 9 14 11 5 16 = -2
L.A. Rams 8 8 16 13 7 20 = -4
Philadelphia 10 6 16 8 13 21 = -5
Tampa Bay 9 12 21 20 8 28 = -7
Atlanta 8 2 10 13 8 21 = -11
N.Y. Giants 10 4 14 13 15 28 = -14
NFC Totals 150 129 279 152 127 279 = 0